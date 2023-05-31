Afternoon brief: Nepal PM to visit India, hold talks on trade, transit & energy, and all the latest news
Trade, transit and energy top agenda for Nepal PM’s India visit
The inauguration of some railway facilities and forward movement on transit power trade with Bangladesh are expected to be among the outcomes of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s four-day visit to India beginning Wednesday. Read More
Ukraine's strike on Moscow-controlled village kills 5, injures 19
Five people were killed and 19 wounded in Ukrainian shelling of a village in the Russian-controlled east Ukrainian region of Luhansk, a Moscow-installed coordination centre said on Wednesday. Read More
Kamal Haasan offered whopping ₹150 crore to play antagonist in Prabhas’ Project K? Here’s the truth
Actor Kamal Haasan, who is busy with the shoot of Shankar’s Indian 2, has been approached with an offer to play the antagonist in Prabhas starrer Project K, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in key roles. Read More
Nora Fatehi radiates elegance in a magnificent royal blue gown, embracing 50's fashion with flair. All pics inside
Nora Fatehi, the immensely talented actress and mesmerising dancer, continues to leave her fans spellbound with her relentless dedication and remarkable achievements. Read More
Australian man frees his head from the jaws of a crocodile
Marcus McGowan, 51, a resident of Queensland, Australia survived a crocodile attack by freeing his head from the jaws of the reptile. When McGowan was reportedly swimming with a group of individuals 28 kilometers (17.3 miles) off Haggerstone Island near Cape York, he was bitten by a crocodile and soon found his head inside the reptile's mouth. Read More
‘He has a point to prove’: Gavaskar hopes big returns for discarded India star in WTC final, calls his role ‘crucial'
The IPL 2023 is done and dusted and the focus now shifts to the much-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final, where India meet Australia at The Oval from June 7. Read More