Afternoon brief: Piyush Goyal meets Joe Biden at APEC Summit; Cyclone ‘Midhili’ intensifies, all the latest news

Union Minister Piyush Goyal expressed his honor at meeting US President Joe Biden during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) welcome reception. Goyal shared on platform 'X' that Biden conveyed greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and acknowledged that nations not responsible for initial environmental degradation suffer the most. Goyal emphasized the alignment between Biden's recognition and PM Modi's consistent stance on climate issues. The minister highlighted the collaborative efforts, mentioning the launch of a new fund by both countries to attract investments in India. The APEC Summit, hosted by Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, brought world leaders together. Goyal's presence at the summit signifies India's engagement on the global stage, with a focus on climate issues and economic collaboration. Dig deeper U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks as Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister of Thailand, Brunei's Prime Minister Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, India's Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, New Zealand's Trade Minister Damien O'Connor, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Philippines' President Bongbong Marcos, President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong and Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka attend the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Leaders event at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 16, 2023.(REUTERS)

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclonic Storm 'Midhili,' as confirmed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The storm is anticipated to move past the Sunderbans before making landfall on the Bangladesh coast, expected during Friday night or early Saturday, with a maximum wind speed of 80 kmph. As of the latest update, 'Midhili' is positioned about 190 km east of Paradip (Odisha), 200 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal), and 220 km southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh). West Bengal's coastal districts, including North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, East Medinipur, and Kolkata, are predicted to experience heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. While the cyclone's impact on Odisha is expected to be limited, districts like Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur may receive substantial rainfall. Authorities in Odisha have been put on alert in response to the weather conditions. The name 'Midhili' was designated by the Maldives, following the rotational naming system agreed upon by countries affected by cyclones in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. Dig deeper

Arjun Kapoor faced trolling after sharing pictures with football legend David Beckham during the World Cup 2023. A meme page accused him of faking his height, posting a collage comparing their heights. In response, Arjun clarified he is 183 cm (slightly over 6 feet). He expressed his joy at meeting Beckham and fulfilling a childhood dream during a dinner chat about Miami life, football, India, travel, and philanthropy. The gathering took place at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Mumbai residence after Beckham attended the India vs. New Zealand semi-final match. Dig deeper

In another chapter of South Africa's World Cup heartbreak, the Proteas faced their fifth semi-final defeat, this time against Australia in Kolkata. Opting to bat, Temba Bavuma's team faltered, collapsing to 18/2 in 10 overs. Despite a valiant century by David Miller, they set a below-par total of 212. The Proteas struggled with missed opportunities in the field, dropping catches and conceding wides. In response, Australia overcame late resistance from spinners Shamsi and Maharaj, securing victory with contributions from Inglis, Starc, and Cummins. The loss reignited questions about South Africa's mental fortitude on the big stage despite their commendable group stage performances. Dig deeper

Katrina Kaif stole the spotlight at designer Tarun Tahiliani's book launch in a captivating orange saree, showcasing her impeccable style. The Tiger 3 actress draped the saree elegantly, highlighting its intricate heavy embroidered border adorned with sequins and gotta patti work in gold and silver tones. Paired with a plunging neckline sleeveless blouse featuring golden embroidery, Katrina exuded grace and glamour. Her head-turning look radiates festive vibes, making it a perfect inspiration for the upcoming wedding season. Fans are swooning over her undeniable beauty and fashion sense, as Katrina continues to captivate hearts with her stunning appearances. Dig deeper

