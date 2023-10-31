Afternoon brief: PM Modi on appeasement politics; SC seeks Delhi-NCR states’ reply on pollution, and all the latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said politics of appeasement is the biggest obstacle to the country's development. “India is witness that those involved in appeasement cannot see terrorism and its ill-effects. Those practicing appeasement politics do not hesitate in backing the enemies of humanity”, the prime minister said at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas programme at the Statue of the Unity, near Kevadia in Gujarat. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' celebrations, in Kevadia, Gujarat, (PTI)

Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan on steps taken to control crop burning and subsequent impacts of air pollution in the national capital. The chief secretaries of the states were directed to file affidavits within a week mentioning their response on the issue before the apex court take up the case for further hearing on November 7. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Maldives President-elect Mohamed Muizzu has gone on record with international media on negotiations with New Delhi for the removal of Indian troops and equipment from Male. Dig deeper

Convincing rebels to withdraw their candidature to deny the Opposition Congress any advantage topped Union home minister Amit Shah’s priorities during his visit to Madhya Pradesh Dig deeper

India News

At least five leaders from the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have received emails from Apple warning them that state-sponsored attackers were potentially remotely trying to compromise the iPhones associated with their IDs. Dig deeper

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has retired one of its three remaining squadrons of the ageing MiG-21 fighters, which will gradually be replaced by the indigenous light combat aircraft (LCA) Mk-1A aircraft Dig deeper

Global Matters

Thailand will waive visa requirements for arrivals from India and Taiwan from next month to May 2024, a government official said on Tuesday, in a bid to draw in more tourists as high season approaches. Dig deeper

The White House came alive with Halloween spirit as gray skies and drizzle added a spooky element to the eve of the holiday. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Pakistani TV news anchor, Waseem Badami accepted that he and his broadcasting team at ARY News made a mistake by making Babar Azam's private chat with PCB COO Salman Naseer public. Badami, however, revealed that they had decided not to put the screenshot of Babar's personal chat on-air about an hour before the show but the last-minute change in decision took place due to a video message from PCB chief Zaka Ashraf. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Bobby Deol saw years and years of no good work before experiencing a renaissance in his career a few years ago. After a bunch of flops, he finally managed to score great parts in series such as Ashram and Class of 83 and films like Love Hostel. This Thursday, Bobby will also been seen sharing the Koffee With Karan couch with his elder brother Sunny Deol. On the show, he will reveal all about the low phase of his career and what made him take back control of his life and work. Dig deeper

