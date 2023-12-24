Afternoon brief: PM Modi’s roadshow in Ayodhya; Houthi threat on global maritime security, all the latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on December 30, marking the inauguration of the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport and Ayodhya railway station. Additionally, Modi will lay the foundation stone for 29 development projects valued at over ₹3,284.60 crore. The visit includes a roadshow and public gathering, with Commissioner Gaurav Dayal assuring sufficient medical facilities and preparations for the anticipated influx of daily visitors post-January 22. The airport and railway station, part of the first phase of development, will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. A green flag will be waved to the rails, followed by a public meeting near the airport and a roadshow to the railway station. The consecration of Lord Ram's idol in the new temple is scheduled for January 22, with the Uttar Pradesh government allocating ₹100 crore for the Ramotsav events from December 30 to January 22. The city is undergoing beautification and infrastructure enhancements ahead of the ceremony, with 7000 attendees, including 3000 VVIPs, invited. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

The Iran-backed Houthi drone attack on the MV Chem Pluto occurred 210 nautical miles off Dwarka, with the Iranian coast 500 nautical miles northwest and the Yemen coast 860 nautical miles from the incident site on December 23. This marks the seventh Iran-backed Houthi attack on commercial shipping since 2021, posing significant concerns for maritime security in the Arabian Sea area. The targeted vessel, MV Chem Pluto, is a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated tanker with a primarily Indian crew, situated outside the contested Red Sea and Gulf of Aden region. The Pentagon reports that Houthi militants used a one-way expendable drone, causing a fire, power failure, and blackout on the ship. While the fire is under control, Iran's actions through its proxies, the Houthi militia, disrupt maritime security from the Red Sea to the Persian Gulf, potentially escalating the cost of shipping through the Red Sea and impacting the stability of the region. Iran's provocative attacks on commercial shipping aim to influence Western nations in relation to Israel and highlight the vulnerability of the Indo-Pacific to Tehran's actions. Dig deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Lifestyle and Health

Yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, renowned for working with celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, shared a video on Instagram introducing a yoga asana to enhance gut health and digestion. The pose, Vajrasana (Thunderbolt or Diamond Pose), is recommended to be practiced daily after meals. Anshuka emphasized the additional benefits of incorporating Pushan Mudra into the pose. In the video, she guides followers to join specific fingers in each hand for the mudra. Starting with 3-5 minutes, practitioners are encouraged to gradually extend the duration to 15 minutes, promoting improved digestion and overall well-being. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action-packed film "Animal," featuring Ranbir Kapoor, recently joined the elite ₹800 crore club, amassing an impressive ₹862.2 crore worldwide within three weeks of its December 1 release, as announced by the makers. Notably, the film is making waves in North America, approaching the $15 million mark and securing the fourth spot among the highest-grossing Indian films in the region, with a significant presence as the top earner in Canada. Ramesh Bala, a film trade analyst, commended the film's success, citing its phenomenal start, including becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film on its debut day in North America. Dig deeper

