Afternoon brief: PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate Maitree Power Project, and all the latest news

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate Maitree Power Project in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are expected to jointly inaugurate the 1320 MegaWatt Maitree Super Thermal Power Station when the latter visits India for a three-day visit in the first week of September. Read more

Changes to several rules will come into effect from August 1. Details here

From Monday, August 1, changes made to some important rules will come into effect. These rules have direct bearings on the common man's pocket, and, therefore, it is important to know what these changes are. Read more

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today in CWG Birmingham?

It was an eventful Day 2 for the Indian contingent at the 2022 Commonwealth Games where the nation bagged three medals on Saturday. Mirabai Chanu hogged the spotlight on Saturday as she claimed a gold medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham. Read more

Omicron BA.5 dominant subvariant, Covid hospitalisations rising, says WHO expert

Omicron, the latest variant of concern, is dominant worldwide, the World Health Organization’s infectious disease epidemiologist, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, has said, underlining that about half of the cases are linked to BA.5 sublineage. Read more

Ek Villain Returns box office day 2 collection: John Abraham film shows negligible growth, earns ₹14 crore in two days

Ek Villain Returns released on Friday and did a business of around ₹7 crore on its opening day. On Saturday, the action-thriller, which stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani, showed a marginal increase in its box office collections, and earned about ₹7.5 crore. Read more

