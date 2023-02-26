Afternoon brief: Police arrests Army PRO in Assam woman’s murder case, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Superintendent of police (SP), Kamrup Rural district, Hitesh Chandra Roy, said that they recovered the dead body of the woman on February 15 (Representative Photo)

Army PRO arrested in Assam woman’s murder case: Police

A Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Indian Army has been arrested by Assam’s Kamrup rural police for allegedly killing a woman, officials said. Read more

'I froze for a second. When Kohli looked at me in disappointment…': Ex-India coach says he wanted to 'walk away, quit'

Ajinkya Rahane's batting masterclass followed by Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling heroics sealed Team India's massive 337-run win over South Africa in the fourth and final Test of the bilateral series at Delhi back in 2015. Local hero Virat Kohli, who was at the helm, had described Team India's famous win as the most special of the bilateral series between the two nations. Read more

Microsoft integrates ChatGPT with robots: How this can herald a paradigm change?

ChatGPT has astounded everyone with the capabilities it brings with it. Ever since its release, new avenues and use cases have opened with the innovative application of the language model. In one such case, Microsoft is experimenting with ChatGPT controlling robots to make them understand human-like commands. Read more

PM Modi reacts to South Korean embassy staff dancing to Naatu Naatu. Watch

The song Naatu Naatu from the Indian period drama RRR has created a buzz around the world. Besides winning a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award, the song has also received an Oscar nomination in the best original song category. Needless to say, it has already garnered millions of views across different social media platforms. Also, netizens have been sharing their dance performances while grooving to this song. The staff of the South Korean embassy has recently joined that list too after they tweeted a video that shows them dancing to the peppy track. The video has wowed many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

BTS' RM is star of the night at Bottega Veneta show at Milan Fashion Week, ARMY 'whipped' with his elegance

BTS' takeover of the fashion world is continuing in full force. After Jimin, J-Hope and Suga, BTS' leader RM (born Kim Namjoon) has also conquered the world of glamour. RM recently travelled to Milan, Italy, to attend the luxury label Bottega Veneta's Fall 2023 Ready-To-Wear show during the Milan Fashion Week. The leader of the K-Pop supergroup was the main character at the fashion show, even though it was his first time attending the Milan Fashion Week. He slipped into a sleek black blazer and pants set for the event, exuding strong boss vibes and ending fans with his famous sharp gaze and elegance. Check out all the inside pictures and videos from Bottega Veneta's show and how ARMY reacted to RM's fashionable outing below. Read more

