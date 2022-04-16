Afternoon brief: Prashant Kishor meets Sonia Gandhi, other leaders, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Prashant Kishor meets Sonia Gandhi, other leaders as Congress discusses his joining

A high-level Congress meeting is going on at the residence of party president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday to discuss the induction of election strategist Prashant Kishor to the party - among many other crucial issues, including the recent election rout the party faced. Read more

'Ishan Kishan talented but not worth blowing whole salary on': Watson slams MI's 'shocking' auction strategy

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star and Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has slammed Mumbai Indians' strategy at the mega auction in February before the start of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), calling it "shocking" for investing in highly talented youngster Ishan Kishan and England's T20 bowling superstar Jofra Archer. Read more

Mira Rajput is in the mood for pink. Here's what she wore

Mira Rajput is our fashion favourite. Wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, Mira is often seen dropping major cues of fashion for her sartorial sense of style. Mira is an absolute fashionista and her Instagram profile is replete with pictures off her fashion photoshoots. From her sun kissed pictures in a bodycon dress to slaying ethnic fashion goals in a stunning embellished lehenga, Mira ensures to make her Instagram family drool with every post she makes on her Instagram profile. Read more

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt mehendi pics out: Actor holds up Rishi Kapoor's photo, dances with mom Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt has shared pictures from her mehendi on Instagram. She got married to actor Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday at his home in Bandra. The mehendi pictures show the couple having a tonne of fun with their friends and families. Read more

Anand Mahindra is ‘insanely jealous’ of sister who shared tiger pics. Here’s why

Anand Mahindra actively uses Twitter and often shares various posts. In his latest post, he shared a few images of a tiger and wrote that his sisters shared them with him. In the post he also added that the images made him ‘insanely jealous’. And, the reason behind it may leave you giggling. Read more