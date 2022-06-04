Afternoon brief: Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at PM Modi over EPF interest rate cut, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi's ‘Lok Kalyan Marg’ swipe at PM Modi over EPF interest rate cut

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his official address after the central government approved a rate cut on provident fund deposits for 2021-22. Read more

In Panchkula, Amit Shah to have dinner at BJP leader Sunil Jakhar's residence

Union home minister Amit Shah will have dinner at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunil Jakhar's residence in Haryana's Panchkula on Saturday. Shah will be in Panchkula to launch the Khelo India Youth Games-2021 at the Tau Devi Lal Complex. Read more

Nitin Gadkari to dedicate to nation reconstructed MG setu in Bihar tomorrow

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will dedicate to the nation the eastern flank of the reconstructed Mahatma Gandhi (MG) setu over the River Ganga in Bihar on Sunday. Read more

China's Tiananmen victims won't be forgotten: United States

The efforts of the victims of China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in and around Tiananmen Square 33 years ago will not be forgotten, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Read more

'KK did not show any symptoms of sickness, AC was working on full capacity': Event company answers fans' questions

Singer KK's unexpected death soon after a live performance at a college fest in Kolkata has left his fans in anger and shock. Many have claimed that the air conditioning in the auditorium Nazrul Mancha, where the singer was performing, was not working properly. Read more

'Without a doubt, I'd prefer to lose the French Open final': Nadal's shocking statement stresssing on his injury

The chronic left foot injury has given Rafael Nadal such a hard time of late that the legendary tennis player said he would "prefer to lose" the French Open final if he gets a "new foot" in exchange. Read more

Pooja Hegde in a chic crochet swimsuit is 'mentally enjoying a sorbet on white sandy beach': Check out photos

When we think about summers, a few things that come to our mind are breezy summer dresses, pastel shades, bikinis, white sand beaches, cooling drinks and delicious sorbets. Read more

