Afternoon brief: CRPF's rebuttal on Congress's security breach claim during Rahul's yatra; and all the latest news

india news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 01:00 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi violated security guidelines on several occasions: CRPF’s rebuttal

A day after the Congress wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah alleging multiple breaches in the security of Rahul Gandhi, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) responded to the claims and said that Gandhi himself violated their laid down guidelines, or security protocols, on “several occasions”, a fact which was communicated to him earlier, people familiar with the development said on Thursday. Read more

Search on for Chinese woman in Bihar's Bodh Gaya amid Dalai Lama's visit

A security alert was issued in Bodh Gaya in Bihar Thursday morning amid Dalai Lama's visit to the Buddhist pilgrimage site and search for a Chinese woman. Read more

Get this 33,999 Xiaomi 5G phone for less than 10,000. Check details

Xiaomi's 11 Lite NE 5G has a maximum retail price (MRP) of 33,999. However, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, you can get this smartphone for less than 10,000 by purchasing it from Amazon India. Read more

Are you Lactose Intolerant? Here are food options to fulfill your need of dairy products

Lactose intolerance, also known as milk intolerance, has a high prevalence in India where almost about 60% of people are lactose intolerant but it often goes misdiagnosed as an intolerance unless the symptoms are very severe. Read more

Rashmika Mandanna divides Twitter as she says Bollywood has 'romantic songs', south Indian films have 'item numbers'

Rashmika Mandanna's latest comment on the music of Bollywood films versus that in south Indian cinema has not gone down well with a section of people. Read more

Shikhar Dhawan deletes emotional video posted after being dropped from India ODI team

Shikhar Dhawan was excluded from the Indian team for their upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka. The three-match series will be played from January 10 to 15 and the squad includes most of India's first team regulars including captain and Dhawan's long-time opening partner Rohit Sharma. Read more

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rahul gandhi crpf security bharat jodo yatra + 1 more
rahul gandhi crpf security bharat jodo yatra

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 29, 2022
