Afternoon brief: CRPF's rebuttal on Congress's security breach claim during Rahul's yatra; and all the latest news

Rahul Gandhi violated security guidelines on several occasions: CRPF’s rebuttal

A day after the Congress wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah alleging multiple breaches in the security of Rahul Gandhi, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) responded to the claims and said that Gandhi himself violated their laid down guidelines, or security protocols, on “several occasions”, a fact which was communicated to him earlier, people familiar with the development said on Thursday. Read more

Search on for Chinese woman in Bihar's Bodh Gaya amid Dalai Lama's visit

A security alert was issued in Bodh Gaya in Bihar Thursday morning amid Dalai Lama's visit to the Buddhist pilgrimage site and search for a Chinese woman. Read more

Get this ₹33,999 Xiaomi 5G phone for less than ₹10,000. Check details

Xiaomi's 11 Lite NE 5G has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹33,999. However, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, you can get this smartphone for less than ₹10,000 by purchasing it from Amazon India. Read more

Are you Lactose Intolerant? Here are food options to fulfill your need of dairy products

Lactose intolerance, also known as milk intolerance, has a high prevalence in India where almost about 60% of people are lactose intolerant but it often goes misdiagnosed as an intolerance unless the symptoms are very severe. Read more

Rashmika Mandanna divides Twitter as she says Bollywood has 'romantic songs', south Indian films have 'item numbers'

Rashmika Mandanna's latest comment on the music of Bollywood films versus that in south Indian cinema has not gone down well with a section of people. Read more

Shikhar Dhawan deletes emotional video posted after being dropped from India ODI team

Shikhar Dhawan was excluded from the Indian team for their upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka. The three-match series will be played from January 10 to 15 and the squad includes most of India's first team regulars including captain and Dhawan's long-time opening partner Rohit Sharma. Read more

