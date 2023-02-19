Afternoon brief: ‘ 2,000 cr deal,’ says Sanjay Raut on EC's Shiv Sena decision, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

' ₹2,000 cr deal…will reveal soon', claims Sanjay Raut after EC decision on Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that a transaction of ₹2,000 crore has taken place to “purchase” the name and ‘bow and arrow’ symbol of Shiv Sena. Read more

Several injured as vehicles pile up on Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Video

Several vehicles collided one after the other on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway due to dense fog on Sunday morning, DCP rural Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar said, adding that some people have been injured in the incident. Read more

This gaming platform wants people to create virtual world based on text

Artificial intelligence chatbots can utter natural language responses. But is it possible to create virtual worlds based solely on text descriptions? Read more

Watch: Labuschagne in disbelief, Australia dugout shell-shocked after Jadeja castles Cummins to trigger massive collapse

After extending their lead to 62 runs at the end of Day 2 of the 2nd Test against India, Pat Cummins' Australian side was hoping to strengthen their position on the third day of the ongoing encounter in Delhi. Read more

Gauri Khan fans defend her for air-brushing her pic: 'So what's wrong? Sab karte hain yaar'

Reddit has discovered that Gauri Khan may have edited one of her recent pictures on Instagram a bit too much. Read more

Woman's hilarious rant on paratha served in hostel goes viral. Watch

If you have ever stayed in a hostel, you may be well aware of how the food served in such an accommodation is not exactly known for its deliciousness. Read more

Missing Day 2023: What to do when you miss someone badly, ways to cope and heal

We all have missed someone important and close to our heart at some point of life or the other. Read more

