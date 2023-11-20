Afternoon brief: Sam Altman won't return as OpenAI CEO; family shot at in Bihar, and all latest news

Sam Altman, who was ousted two days ago, will not return as the CEO of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI despite efforts from the company's executives to bring him back, reported Reuters citing The Information. According to the report, distraught employees "streamed out" of OpenAI headquarters in San Francisco shortly after his decision was announced internally. It further suggested that the co-founder of video streaming site Twitch Emmett Shear will take over as the interim CEO of the company. Dig deeper Sam Altman(Reuters)

Two members of a family were shot dead, and four others sustained injuries after they were shot at in Bihar's Lakhisarai on Monday. The incident took place in Punjabi Mohalla under the Kabaiya police station of Lakhisarai as the family was returning from a nearby ghat after performing Chhath Puja. According to the preliminary investigation, local authorities suggested that the motive behind the shooting is linked to a love affair. Dig deeper

Koffee With Karan season 8's episode 5 is set to feature Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra as guests. During the glimpses from the episode which will be released on Thursday, Varun was seen calling Karan a “homewrecker", seemingly hinting at the recent controversial episode with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. "Just make sure our relationships stay intact." Varun also called the host Karan Ghartode (home wrecker)," he said. Dig deeper

When it comes to heart health measures, many of us stick to daily exercise routines and nutrient-rich meals, and yet face the threat of heart attack and cardiac arrest over a period of time. While screening is important for those with high-risk factors or family history, the ancient practice of Yoga is increasingly gaining popularity for its holistic approach to health. Several asanas, and pranayam techniques help in releasing stress, and providing a workout to crucial organs, bones, and muscles. Dig deeper

A runners-up prize, no matter how big, never tastes sweet. Despite losing the final, India would get US$2 million from ICC as prize money for finishing as the runners-up of World Cup 2023. They lost the final to a dominant Australian side, which was also their only loss of the tournament. Dig deeper

