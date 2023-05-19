Afternoon brief: Sameer Wankhede moves Bombay HC in Aryan Khan drugs case, and all the latest news

Sameer Wankhede moves Bombay HC on Aryan Khan case, says CBI case revenge IRS officer Sameer Wankhede on Friday moved the Bombay high court in the alleged ₹25 crore extortion case regarding the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in 2021. In his appeal, Wankhede said the CBI action against him is an act of revenge. An urgent hearing at 2.30pm has been allowed. Read More Sameer Wankhede moves Bombay HC in Aryan Khan case(HT File Photo)

What's behind long Green Card wait time for India? An official explains

The long wait for green cards for people from India, China and other countries is mainly due to the country-based quota system, a senior official said as per news agency PTI. Its allocation can be changed only by the US Congress, the official added. Read More

Amitabh Bachchan jokes he's been ‘arrested’ after no-helmet pics; fans say ‘akhirkar Don ko pakad lia’

Amitabh Bachchan's spirits are not dampened at all after being fined by the Mumbai Police for not wearing a helmet while riding pillion on a bike. The actor had shared a picture of him and joked that he took a lift from a stranger, only to reveal later that it was from a shoot. Read More

Mindful parenting: 6 effective ways to teach your child to be mindful and emotionally resilient

In today's fast-paced and demanding world, nurturing mindfulness and emotional resilience in children has become more crucial than ever. As parents, we play a fundamental role in guiding our children towards a balanced and fulfilling life. Read More

Man and woman spotted 'bathing' while riding a scooter in Maharashtra, police reacts

A viral video shows a woman and a man taking a 'bath' while riding on a scooter. The bizarre incident is reported from Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra. Twitter user @ItsAamAadmi shared the clip of the incident on the micro-blogging platform and urged the police to take strict action against them. Read More

IPL 2023 playoffs scenario: Kohli takes RCB to 4th spot; How can RR, PBKS, CSK, LSG, MI and KKR qualify

Royal Challengers Bangalore's playoff hopes received a major boost as a century by Virat Kohli helped them beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in Match 65 of IPL 2023, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON