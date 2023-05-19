Man and woman spotted 'bathing' while riding a scooter in Maharashtra, police reacts

A viral video shows a woman and a man taking a 'bath' while riding on a scooter. The bizarre incident is reported from Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra. Twitter user @ItsAamAadmi shared the clip of the incident on the micro-blogging platform and urged the police to take strict action against them. Thane police reacts to man and woman 'bathing' on scooter. (Twitter/@ItsAamAadmi)

What is shown in the video?

The clip shows a woman and a man with a bucket of water with them. As the man is riding the scooter, the woman can be seen pouring water on them using a mug. While sharing the video, @ItsAamAadmi wrote, "@DGPMaharashtra @ThaneCityPolice This is Ulhasnagar. Is such nonsense allowed in the name of entertainment? This happened on the busy Ulhasnagar Sec-17 main signal. Request to take strict action including deletion of social media content to avoid others doing more nonsense in public."

How did the Thane police react?

After watching the clip of this bizarre incident, the Thane police replied to the man and wrote, "Your information has been reported to Traffic Control Room, Thane, for necessary action."

This video was shared on May 15. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 4,000 times. The share has also gained several likes and comments.

An individual wrote, "This is why education is important." A second added, "All for a few likes & followers. Are they going to show more of their antics together?" A third posted, "People do anything for fame. Action must be taken."