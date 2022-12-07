Afternoon brief: Supreme Court launches mobile 2.0 app for android users, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court mobile 2.0 app for android users launched: A lowdown

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Wednesday announced the launch of the android version of the mobile app for the Supreme Court with additional features with an aim to enable all the government departments to see their pending cases. Read more

‘Delhi will take revenge’: BJP's Adesh Gupta amid head-on MCD battle against AAP

Amid a head-to-head race between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party in the crucial Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022, the BJP's Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday targeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over "corruption" and "failure" and exuded confidence that the they will win the civic polls for the fourth time. Read more

Home quarantine, testing rules change as Covid curbs eased in China: 10 points

China announced a nationwide loosening of Covid restrictions following protests against the Zero Covid strategy that grew into calls for greater political freedoms and resignation of president Xi Jinping. Read more

India captain Rohit Sharma taken to hospital for scans after fielding injury in 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh

India captain Rohit Sharma was rushed to hospital for scans after he hurt his left hand while attempting to take a catch in the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. Read more

Alia Bhatt hits the gym for yoga session a month after giving birth, serves Wednesday Workout motivation in black look

Actor Alia Bhatt is back to the grind after giving birth to her first child, Raha. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, welcomed their baby daughter a month ago. Read more

Suzuki Burgman Street EX launched in India, now comes packed with more features

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Wednesday launched the all-new Burgman Street EX in the country at ₹1,12,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Read more

Little girl singing Mera Dil Ye Pukare will make you say aww. Watch

If you are a daily user of social media, you must have come across the viral video of the Pakistani girl in a green suit dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare by Lata Mangeshkar. Read more

