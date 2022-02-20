Afternoon brief: 'Welcome' posters in Mumbai as KCR set to meet Thackeray, Pawar and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Welcome to Mumbai' posters put up ahead of KCR's anti-BJP front meeting with Uddhav, Sharad Pawar

Posters welcoming Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to Mumbai have been put up ahead of KCR's lunch meeting with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. During his one-day visit, KCR will also meet Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. The meeting is apparently the beginning of consolidating a third front against the BJP and the Congress, as KCR said earlier.

‘If I am a terrorist, so are they’: Akhilesh on BJP’s ‘link to terrorist’ remark

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched an all-out attack at BJP leaders over their remarks that the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case terrorist kin had links to the Samajwadi Party.

“I saw BJP leaders touching the feet of a Pakistani General who later went on to become the President. If I am a terrorist, then so are they,” he told news agency ANI.

Punjab elections: Police impound actor Sonu Sood’s SUV at Moga polling booth

Police impounded a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in which Bollywood actor and social activist Sonu Sood was seated after reports that “suspicious activity” was being carried out at Landheke village in Moga district while polling was underway for the Punjab assembly elections on Sunday.

Kangana Ranaut rages against Gangubai Kathiawadi again, calls Alia Bhatt ‘papa ki pari’, ‘romcom bimbo’

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories to take an indirect dig at Alia Bhatt and her father Mahesh Bhatt ahead of the release of Alia's film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Wriddhiman Saha shares disturbing messages from journalist forcing him for interview shortly after Test squad axe

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has shared a screenshot of a chat with disturbing messages from a journalist forcing the cricketer for an interview.

Milind Soman does 50 push-ups in 50 seconds at 56 in video shot by Ankita Konwar: Best thing to do at sunset

On Saturday, Milind took to Instagram to post a video of himself doing 50 push-ups in 50 seconds. The 56-year-old did the exercise with perfect ease and even impressed his followers.

