Afternoon brief: World leaders congratulate PM Modi on launch of mission LiFE, and all the latest news

‘Dear Narendra’: As PM Modi launches Mission LiFE, world leaders congratulate

France, Argentina, Georgia, Guyana, Madagascar and Estonia sent congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the launch of the Mission LiFE…read more.

Bengal SSC scam: SC rejects Manik Bhattacharya's plea challenging his arrest

In a setback for Trinamool Congress MLA Manik Bhattacharya, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed his plea challenging his arrest in connection with the West Bengal teachers'…read more.

Covid pandemic over? WHO says not really, sets 5 focus areas with a warning

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the Covid-19 pandemic remains a global emergency on Wednesday. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu said, "This…read more.

‘I can give it to you in writing that India won't go to Pakistan': Ex-opener's stern reply to PCB's World Cup warning

Ahead of India's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday, a huge debate has taken centre stage about the future of cricketing ties between these two Asian giants…read more.

Sharing Netflix passwords with your loved ones might prove costly for you!

Do you share your Netflix password with your loved ones who wish to watch content on the OTT platform? This practice might prove costly to you. The video streaming giant will now…read more.

Jr NTR gets surprise from hotel staff in Japan ahead of RRR release; actor reacts to letter written in Hindi: ‘So sweet’

Actor Jr NTR, who is in Japan with his family, was welcomed by a heartfelt note from a housekeeping staff from the hotel he’s staying at. A video of Jr NTR reading the note, which was…read more.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Why Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on October 26 and not a day after Diwali; know shubh muhurat

Solar Eclipse 2022: Govardhan Puja is observed every year a day after Diwali. On this day Shri Krishna devotees commemorate Lord Krishna's gesture of lifting the mighty Govardhan Parvat…read more.

Elon Musk replies to being asked if he is behind names of new Covid variants. Tweet sparks laughter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, who goes by Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, recently had an online conversation that has created a buzz. Their exchange involving…read more.

