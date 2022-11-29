Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Yogi ‘pendulum’ remark, cutting Shivpal's security prompts Akhilesh pushback; all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Yogi ‘pendulum’ remark, cutting Shivpal's security prompts Akhilesh pushback; all the latest news

india news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 12:47 PM IST

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav addresses a gathering during Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll campaign. (PTI File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Yogi ‘pendulum’ remark, cutting Shivpal Yadav security prompts Akhilesh pushback

As Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh gears up to vote in the bypolls next week, a controversy has already erupted in the state over downgrading of Shivpal Yadav’s security. Read more

Sanjay Raut amid row over IFFI jury head's remarks: 'Make Kashmir Files 2.0 too'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday shared his take on the controversy over comments by Nadav Lapid, jury head at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), on the 'The Kashmir Files'. Read more

'If one says vanilla, other will say chocolate': Ex-PAK captain on Anurag Thakur and Ramiz Raja's contradictory remarks

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairperson Ramiz Raja raised several eyebrows with his sensational remarks about Pakistan's participation at the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup which will be hosted by former champions India. Read more

Toyota output drops from Sept, grippled with Covid, semiconductor scarcity

Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday that it had manufactured 771,382 vehicles worldwide in October - down from a record high of 887,733 in September - but noted output was up 23 per cent YoY despite supply chains being affected due to Covid-19. Read more

FIFA World Cup 2022: Man's creative way of guiding people to metro station wows netizens

A man from Kenya is receiving much praise from people for his creative method of directing them to the metro station. Sitting on the top of a high chair, with a giant foam hand and a megaphone, the man says "Metro.. Metro.. Metro.. Metro.. Metro" as he points the foam hand toward the metro station. Read more

Neena Gupta shows off morning workout routine and practises Knee Push-Ups. Watch inspiring video

Actor Neena Gupta never fails to wow her fans with her inspiring life. Whether she is working her magic on the screen or making a statement with her sartorial prowess, the Uunchai actor always proves that age is just a number. Read more

