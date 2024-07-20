Afternoon briefing: Army chief in Jammu region today; civil aviation minister's big update on flight operations; & more

Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi is scheduled to visit Jammu region on Saturday, July 20, to review the preparedness of the ground security forces in the union territory. The Army chief will hold a high-level security meeting with other top officials in the region amid the recent spike in terror attacks. During the meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, General Upendra Dwivedi will be briefed by the formation commanders on the areas being taken by the security forces. It is expected that top officials from the paramilitary forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army will be a part of this meeting. Dig Deeper Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi

Civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu said airline systems across airports have started working normally since 3am on Saturday, a day after a massive worldwide Microsoft outage. "Since 3 AM (Saturday), Airline systems across airports have started working normally. Flight operations are going smoothly now," K Rammohan Naidu said in a statement. Airline systems across airports were impacted due to a global IT outage on Friday. Dig Deeper

Latest News

Kejriwal resorting to 'willful low calorie intake' in jail: Delhi LG in letter

Explained: UP govt forms a state capital region on the lines of NCR. What does this mean?

India News

UPSC chairman Manoj Soni resigns five years before term ends, cites ‘personal reasons’

Haryana: Sonepat Congress MLA Surender Panwar arrested by ED over illegal mining

Global Matters

Bridge collapses in China due to torrential rains, 11 killed

Bangladesh protests: Curfew imposed as 105 killed; over 400 Indians evacuated | Top updates

Entertainment Focus

Nominations for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced earlier this week. While a new series like Shogun took the cake for most nominations, favourites like The Bear and The Crown strike back to bag some more. Here's where you can watch these Emmy-nominated shows in India. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Kim Kardashian, with her sister Khloe Kardashian, attended the Ambani wedding in Mumbai. Besides Kim's modern Indian traditional outfits, her selfie with Aishwarya Rai (calling her a 'Queen') grabbed attention. Now, her stylist, Dani Levi, has shared that Aishwarya was her main muse while conceptualising Kim and Khloe's looks. Read on to know what she said. Dig Deeper