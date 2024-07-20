Afternoon briefing: Army chief in Jammu region today; civil aviation minister's big update on flight operations; & more
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.
Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi is scheduled to visit Jammu region on Saturday, July 20, to review the preparedness of the ground security forces in the union territory. The Army chief will hold a high-level security meeting with other top officials in the region amid the recent spike in terror attacks. During the meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, General Upendra Dwivedi will be briefed by the formation commanders on the areas being taken by the security forces. It is expected that top officials from the paramilitary forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army will be a part of this meeting. Dig Deeper
Civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu said airline systems across airports have started working normally since 3am on Saturday, a day after a massive worldwide Microsoft outage. "Since 3 AM (Saturday), Airline systems across airports have started working normally. Flight operations are going smoothly now," K Rammohan Naidu said in a statement. Airline systems across airports were impacted due to a global IT outage on Friday. Dig Deeper
Latest News
Kejriwal resorting to 'willful low calorie intake' in jail: Delhi LG in letter
Explained: UP govt forms a state capital region on the lines of NCR. What does this mean?
India News
UPSC chairman Manoj Soni resigns five years before term ends, cites ‘personal reasons’
Haryana: Sonepat Congress MLA Surender Panwar arrested by ED over illegal mining
Global Matters
Bridge collapses in China due to torrential rains, 11 killed
Bangladesh protests: Curfew imposed as 105 killed; over 400 Indians evacuated | Top updates
Entertainment Focus
Nominations for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced earlier this week. While a new series like Shogun took the cake for most nominations, favourites like The Bear and The Crown strike back to bag some more. Here's where you can watch these Emmy-nominated shows in India. Dig Deeper
Lifestyle and Health
Kim Kardashian, with her sister Khloe Kardashian, attended the Ambani wedding in Mumbai. Besides Kim's modern Indian traditional outfits, her selfie with Aishwarya Rai (calling her a 'Queen') grabbed attention. Now, her stylist, Dani Levi, has shared that Aishwarya was her main muse while conceptualising Kim and Khloe's looks. Read on to know what she said. Dig Deeper
