Afternoon briefing: BJP MP's fresh jibe at Mahua Moitra; NHRC's advisory on child sex abuse content; all the latest news

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has accused Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra of maintaining contact with Darshan Hiranandani, who became an approver in the 'cash-for-questions' controversy, with alleged attempts to influence him. These allegations come in response to Mahua Moitra's recent admission in a television interview that her Parliament log-in had been shared with Darshan Hiranandani since 2019. She clarified that the questions were drafted by her, and Darshan's staff only assisted with typing them. Moitra also displayed designs of her government accommodation provided by Darshan and denied claims that he funded her house renovation. She requested a list of items allegedly gifted by Darshan, asserting that she had only received a scarf, makeup items, and car pick-up and drop services in Mumbai. Dig deeper BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (L). TMC MP Mahua Moitra (R)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has released a new advisory aimed at safeguarding children's rights by tackling the proliferation of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on the internet. The NHRC is deeply concerned about the alarming surge in the creation, dissemination, and consumption of CSAM, recognizing the severe and lasting psychological consequences it can inflict on children, potentially impeding their overall development. This advisory underscores the urgent need to address this critical issue, emphasizing the vital role in protecting the rights of children and ensuring their well-being in the digital age. Dig deeper

Overindulging in sugary treats can harm your health, leading to issues like fatty liver and memory problems. Excessive sugar consumption contributes to the development of fatty liver disease and may impair memory function, underscoring the importance of moderating sugar intake for overall well-being. Dig deeper

Sophie Turner confided in Priyanka Chopra and referred to her as "sissy" before unfollowing her on Instagram. The reason behind this action remains undisclosed, sparking curiosity among fans and the public about their relationship. Dig deeper

India News

Onion prices are surging in Delhi-NCR at ₹70 per kilogram, and this upward trend is expected to continue until December. This rise in onion prices is a matter of concern for consumers in the region, as it impacts household budgets and raises questions about the reasons behind the increase. Dig deeper

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal supports Narayan Murthy's advice of a '70-hour work week' and states that Prime Minister Modi typically works 14-16 hours a day, underscoring the importance of hard work and dedication in achieving success. This endorsement highlights the demanding work ethic of leaders and their commitment to their responsibilities. Dig deeper

Global Matters

The most expensive city in the United States is not New York City or San Francisco. This revelation challenges the conventional perception of pricey cities in the country, raising intrigue about which city claims this title. Dig deeper

UN Chief Antonio Guterres has expressed concern as Israel intensifies its offensive in Gaza, emphasising the need for accountability and stating, "History will judge us all." His statement underscores the urgency of addressing the escalating conflict and its consequences in the region. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The controversial 'umpire's call' rule in cricket took center stage during the World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and South Africa. Rassie van der Dussen was controversially given out by the third umpire despite two 'umpire's call' verdicts. Later, Tabraiz Shamsi survived an LBW shout due to the not-out decision from the on-field umpire. These incidents led to former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh strongly criticizing the 'umpire's call' laws, highlighting the ongoing debate and frustration over the rule's application in the sport. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The teaser for the upcoming Netflix series, "The Railway Men," offers a glimpse of a gripping thriller centered around the Bhopal gas tragedy, one of the world's worst industrial disasters. In the brief teaser, a factory disaster unfolds rapidly, portraying the chaos and devastation. The teaser features key actors R Madhavan, Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu, who play crucial roles in attempting to manage the crisis. It begins with scenes of a gas leak in a large factory, showing people struggling to protect themselves from the toxic gas. A voiceover alludes to the disappearance of Bhopal Junction from the government's map, setting the stage for a compelling narrative. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Karwa Chauth, the festival of marital love, is approaching, celebrated by women in northern and western India. Occurring on the fourth day after the full moon in the Hindu month of Kartik, it typically falls in October or November. This year, the festival is set to be celebrated on November 1. Karwa Chauth involves a significant fasting tradition where married women abstain from food and water from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. In contemporary times, this tradition has evolved to include husbands fasting for the health and longevity of their wives, making it a symbol of mutual love and commitment in marriage. Dig deeper

