Afternoon briefing: Congress vs BJP over Chandigarh polls; SC to hear Bilkis Bano case convicts' pleas; all latest news

The Congress party has leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that the postponement of the Chandigarh mayoral elections is a consequence of the BJP's unsuccessful "Operation Lotus." This operation, a term widely used to describe the BJP's alleged tactics of orchestrating defections to destabilize governments, seems to have faced a setback. According to the Congress, the delayed elections serve as evidence of the BJP's inability to accept defeat gracefully. The political landscape is further complicated as the accusations underscore the ongoing power struggles and the contentious nature of Indian politics, particularly with regards to claims of manipulating democratic processes. Dig deeper. The Chandigarh mayoral poll was postponed on January 18. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

More news on Chandigarh mayoral polls Chandigarh mayoral polls today: Advantage AAP-Congress as BJP bets on defection

Three out of the 11 men convicted for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her seven relatives during the 2002 Gujarat riots have requested an extension for surrendering by January 21. Citing family responsibilities, aged parents, winter crop harvest, and failing health, the convicts seek additional time. The Supreme Court, after recently overturning the early release of these convicts, has agreed to review their extension applications. The court had earlier accused the Gujarat government of complicity with the convicts and invalidated a 2022 judgment that directed the state to consider their remission applications, stating it was obtained through fraudulent means. Dig deeper.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

On Wednesday night, cricketer Rohit Sharma displayed unusual excitement during a match. He expressed dissatisfaction when umpire Virender Sharma signaled four leg-byes after Rohit's shot for four off Farid Malik in the first over. Rohit, having faced two consecutive ducks in previous games, was evidently frustrated. His displeasure continued when a full-toss above waist height from Karim Janat was not called a no-ball by the same umpire, now positioned at square-leg. The incident reflects Rohit's heightened emotions and frustration during the game. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

The eighth season of "Koffee With Karan" concluded with its finale episode released on Thursday. Host Karan Johar engaged in a conversation with Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, renowned for his paparazzi photos and associations with various star kids, including Nysa Devgan, Kajol's daughter. Orry reminisced about a time when Kajol didn't recognize him and also shared an amusing incident involving Deepika Padukone's reaction when they both sported the same hairstyle at an event. The episode featured moments of humor and candid anecdotes, marking the conclusion of the season. Dig deeper.

Health and lifestyle

Millets emerge as a nutritious alternative to traditional refined grains like rice and wheat, addressing the lack of essential nutrients and fiber in our diets. They prove beneficial in efficiently lowering cholesterol and managing fatty liver disease, conditions exacerbated by sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary choices. Millets are laden with antioxidants, enhancing immunity, and regulating blood sugar levels, making them particularly suitable for individuals with diabetes. This underscores the health advantages of incorporating millets into one's diet, offering a wholesome and nourishing option. Dig deeper.