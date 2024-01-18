close_game
close_game
News / India News / Afternoon briefing: Congress vs BJP over Chandigarh polls; SC to hear Bilkis Bano case convicts' pleas; all latest news

Afternoon briefing: Congress vs BJP over Chandigarh polls; SC to hear Bilkis Bano case convicts' pleas; all latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jan 18, 2024 01:04 PM IST

Check here a shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items.

The Congress party has leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that the postponement of the Chandigarh mayoral elections is a consequence of the BJP's unsuccessful "Operation Lotus." This operation, a term widely used to describe the BJP's alleged tactics of orchestrating defections to destabilize governments, seems to have faced a setback. According to the Congress, the delayed elections serve as evidence of the BJP's inability to accept defeat gracefully. The political landscape is further complicated as the accusations underscore the ongoing power struggles and the contentious nature of Indian politics, particularly with regards to claims of manipulating democratic processes. Dig deeper.

The Chandigarh mayoral poll was postponed on January 18. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
The Chandigarh mayoral poll was postponed on January 18. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

More news on Chandigarh mayoral polls Chandigarh mayoral polls today: Advantage AAP-Congress as BJP bets on defection

Chandigarh mayor election live: ‘BJP knew’, AAP-Congress alleges as polls postpone

Three out of the 11 men convicted for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her seven relatives during the 2002 Gujarat riots have requested an extension for surrendering by January 21. Citing family responsibilities, aged parents, winter crop harvest, and failing health, the convicts seek additional time. The Supreme Court, after recently overturning the early release of these convicts, has agreed to review their extension applications. The court had earlier accused the Gujarat government of complicity with the convicts and invalidated a 2022 judgment that directed the state to consider their remission applications, stating it was obtained through fraudulent means. Dig deeper.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Latest News

PM Modi Unveils Commemorative Postage Stamps and Book on Ram Temple

Delhi HC to consider suit filed by MS Dhoni’s ex-business partners on Jan 29

India News

SpiceJet Crew's Quick Thinking: 'Don't Panic' Note Passed to Passenger Trapped in Aircraft Lavatory

Dehradun's Clock Tower Adorned with Lord Ram Pictures: A Visual Spectacle Unveiled

Global Matters

Nikki Haley Halts New Hampshire Campaign Trail as Father, Ajit Singh Randhawa, Hospitalized

Pakistan Announces 'Precision Military Strikes' in Iran, Claims Elimination of 'Terrorists': Top Updates

Sports Goings

On Wednesday night, cricketer Rohit Sharma displayed unusual excitement during a match. He expressed dissatisfaction when umpire Virender Sharma signaled four leg-byes after Rohit's shot for four off Farid Malik in the first over. Rohit, having faced two consecutive ducks in previous games, was evidently frustrated. His displeasure continued when a full-toss above waist height from Karim Janat was not called a no-ball by the same umpire, now positioned at square-leg. The incident reflects Rohit's heightened emotions and frustration during the game. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

The eighth season of "Koffee With Karan" concluded with its finale episode released on Thursday. Host Karan Johar engaged in a conversation with Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, renowned for his paparazzi photos and associations with various star kids, including Nysa Devgan, Kajol's daughter. Orry reminisced about a time when Kajol didn't recognize him and also shared an amusing incident involving Deepika Padukone's reaction when they both sported the same hairstyle at an event. The episode featured moments of humor and candid anecdotes, marking the conclusion of the season. Dig deeper.

Health and lifestyle

Millets emerge as a nutritious alternative to traditional refined grains like rice and wheat, addressing the lack of essential nutrients and fiber in our diets. They prove beneficial in efficiently lowering cholesterol and managing fatty liver disease, conditions exacerbated by sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary choices. Millets are laden with antioxidants, enhancing immunity, and regulating blood sugar levels, making them particularly suitable for individuals with diabetes. This underscores the health advantages of incorporating millets into one's diet, offering a wholesome and nourishing option. Dig deeper.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News andRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On