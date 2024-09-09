Afternoon briefing: ED claims 1,800 acre land grab by Jharkhand mafia; Giriraj Singh takes dig at Rahul Gandhi, and more

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, suggesting that Gandhi should use technology to consult his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Singh's comments came after Gandhi claimed that the RSS views India as a singular idea, while the Congress sees it as a diverse set of ideas. Singh retorted that Gandhi lacks understanding of the historical context when his grandmother was engaged in critical battles against Pakistan, implying that Gandhi should seek historical insight on the RSS's role during that era. Dig Deeper Earlier this year Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was granted bail in the land scam case (PTI Photo) (PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigating a land scam in Jharkhand has uncovered that 1,800 acres of tribal land, deemed unsaleable under the Chota Nagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act, were illegally seized by mafia groups. The land was transferred through forged documents and falsified records. The federal agency has identified ₹3,000 crore in proceeds of crime and received numerous complaints regarding the scam. The operation involved creating fake deeds using false identities and tampered records at circle offices and registries in Kolkata and Jharkhand. This probe follows the arrest and release of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren earlier this year.

The Latest News

Georgia school shooter's grandpa says teen's dad should be given 'death penalty' for his role in tragedy: 'He's evil'

Donald Trump 'hyper-aware' that he is cognitively slipping, biographer says: 'Reflection of someone who's very troubled'

India News

'No mention of key document': SC seeks explanation from Bengal govt in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Rahul Gandhi accuses RSS of damaging India's education system

Global Matters

Trump strategy for debate against Kamala Harris revealed, he's consulting Tulsi Gabbard and Matt Gaetz

Donald Trump says 'it is time to end needless arrests and incarcerations' over marijuana use: 'We must also implement…'

Entertainment Focus

Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan are reuniting for a film after 14 years, with their last collaboration being 2010's *Khatta Meetha*. The news was announced on Akshay's 57th birthday, with a motion poster for their new project, *Bhooth Bangla*, unveiled. The poster features Akshay alongside a black cat in front of a haunted mansion, with Akshay humorously drinking milk from a bowl. Akshay shared his excitement about the collaboration on Instagram, thanking fans for their birthday wishes and expressing eagerness to share the film. Fans responded with enthusiasm, celebrating the reunion and the birthday announcement.

Sports Goings

Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion in India's squad for the 1st Test against Bangladesh has generated less buzz than anticipated, overshadowed by Rishabh Pant's return after his car accident. The BCCI announced the 16-member squad on Sunday, immediately after the Duleep Trophy's first round. Despite Bumrah's expected absence from the early Tests of the home season, due to concerns over his stress fractures and preparation for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and New Zealand series, his inclusion was a notable surprise. Reports had suggested Bumrah would return later in the season, making his early call-up unexpected and significant.

Lifestyle and Health

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted together at the US Open men's final, accompanied by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany. Swift, in a red gingham summer dress from Reformation, embraced the match's lively atmosphere, singing along, enjoying drinks, and sharing affectionate moments with Kelce. Her dress, featuring broad shoulder straps, a sweetheart neckline, and a pleated skirt, was complemented by gold accessories and retro sunglasses. The couple attended the match between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Swift's country-inspired outfit contrasted with the tenniscore trend seen among other celebrities.

It's Trending

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, with a net worth of ₹9,300 crore, is among the 23 billionaires in Gurgaon but ranks as the city's second richest person. The title of Gurgaon's wealthiest belongs to Nirmal Kumar Minda, chairman of UNO Minda, whose net worth surpasses Goyal's by more than threefold. According to the Hurun India Rich List 2024, Minda's wealth stands at ₹30,800 crore (approximately USD 3.6 billion), making him the richest person in Gurgaon and the 91st richest in India.

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.)