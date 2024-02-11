Afternoon briefing: Expelled Congress leader reacts; Section 144 at Delhi borders ahead of farmers' stir, more news

After being expelled from the Congress party for "indiscipline," Acharya Pramod Krishnam stated on Sunday that there can be no compromise on the principles of 'Ram' and 'Rashtra' (nation). The Congress party took the decision to expel Acharya Pramod Krishnam for six years on Saturday due to his repeated anti-party statements. "In view of complaints about indiscipline and repeatedly making statement against the party, Congress president has approved the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee's proposal to expel Shri Pramod Krishnam for six years with immediate effect," a statement issued by Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said. Dig deeper Spiritual and political leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam (File Photo)

In anticipation of another protest by farmers scheduled for February 13, the Delhi Police implemented section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code on Sunday at the border to prevent any unfavorable incidents and uphold law and order. As per the directive, public gatherings at all borders between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, as well as nearby areas within the jurisdictional boundaries of the north-east district, will be prohibited. “Prohibit entering of Tractors, Trolleys, Buses, Trucks, commercial vehicles, personal vehicles, on horses etc, carrying protestors in Delhi from Uttar Pradesh. Order that the North East District Police shall make all efforts to prevent protestors from entering Delhi,” the order stated. Dig deeper

Could not reward early Infosys employees properly, regret it: Narayana Murthy Dig deeper

Ahead of LS polls, voters in Meghalaya receive ‘multiple’ electoral cards Dig deeper

No factions within TMC, says national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee Dig deeper

Rhino found dead in Assam’s Kaziranga; officials suspect killed in tiger attack Dig deeper

Ontario's Trade Minister, Victor Fedeli, is set to kick off a mission to India on Monday aimed at enticing Indian tech enterprises to invest in the Canadian province. This week-long visit marks the first by a prominent Canadian leader to India since tensions escalated in September following the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in Surrey, British Columbia. Dig deeper

In her signature style of writing – witty and real – Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones has shared her take on Valentine's Day. In her new column for The Times of India, Twinkle, who has become known for her chuckle-inducing Instagram captions, reflected on Valentine's Day being celebrated the world over. She joked about what she thinks husbands give women, they have been married to for over a decade, on Valentine's Day. Dig deeper

The stage is set: chocolates are on standby, roses have been carefully selected and the teddy bears are ready. It's no secret - Valentine's Day is just around the corner! In most parts of the world, 14 February is officially recognised as the day of love. On this day, lovers show their affection for each other by giving each other gifts, a custom that helped make Valentine's Day the commercial holiday it is today. Each nation has its own way of celebrating this day of love, which is marked by a variety of unusual customs, from exchanging love letters from secret admirers to sharing heart-shaped chocolates. Dig deeper

After a prolonged absence due to injury, Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw returned to domestic cricket earlier this month when he appeared for Mumbai against Bengal. Shaw had been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury during his time in County cricket back in 2023. However, in his second match back for Mumbai, Shaw displayed an impressive performance, scoring a rapid century (159 runs off 185 balls) against Chhattisgarh on the opening day of the four-day match. Shaw reached his century before the end of the first session of the day, reminding the cricket fraternity of his aggressive strokeplay. Dig deeper

