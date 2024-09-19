Afternoon briefing: Huge row after Dalit homes torched in Bihar; politicians react to EY employee's death, and more

At least 80 homes, belonging to families mostly from the Dalit community, were set on fire by unidentified people on Wednesday night in Bihar’s Nawada district, police said. Out of these homes, 21 homes were completely burnt to ashes. A group of at least 100 people surrounded the homes in Krishna Nagar area and set them on fire. According to police, the incident took place around 7:30pm. They said that there was a heated altercation between the alleged assailants and the villagers after which the former opened fire. Dig Deeper **EDS: GRAB VIA PTI VIDEOS** Nawada: Charred remains are seen after multiple houses were allegedly set on fire, in Nawada district, Bihar, late Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_19_2024_000033B)(PTI)

Reacting to the tragic death of a 26-year-old chartered accountant of Ernst & Young (EY), Pune, due to excessive workload, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wondered whether companies could escape legal scrutiny in the US or Europe for imposing long working hours. Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajeev Chandrasekar also reacted to the incident. Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale wrote to the union labour secretary to investigate working conditions at EY. Dig Deeper

India news

BJP releases manifesto for Haryana polls, promises 2 lakh government jobs

Atishi to take oath as Delhi chief minister on…: AAP on swearing-in ceremony

Kolkata doctor rape case: Why round 2 talks between junior doctors, Bengal government remained inconclusive

Global matters

Made in India ammunition being sold to Ukraine, claims report

Hezbollah rattled by fresh explosions in Lebanon

Did cops actually find ‘explosive device’ in a car near Trump's rally? Here's what we know so far

Business

EY India boss on employee Anna Sebastian Perayil's death: 'Don’t believe work pressure claimed her life'

Is Amazon silently laying off employees? ‘Silent sacking is a five-phase plan’

Entertainment

Actor Rahul Roy is known for starring in many films such as Aashiqui, Sapne Sajan Ke and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, among others. But do you know about his model-turned-Bhramacharini sister Priyanka Roy. She is now known as Hari Maa. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Teenage hair loss can be a scary experience that can negatively affect your self-esteem and confidence but sweat not as we dive deep into the causes of teenage hair loss and got an expert on board to sort your woes. Make sure to follow the tips provided below for improved outcomes. Dig Deeper

It's trending

Ernst & Young India chairman Rajiv Memani’s email to staff addressing the death of Anna Sebastian Perayil has been leaked online despite his “do not forward” directive. Anna Sebastian Perayil had joined EY’s audit and assurance team in Pune in March this year. She died four months later, allegedly due to overwhelming work stress. She was only 26. In an explosive letter addressed to Memani, Perayil’s mother Anita Augustine had called out EY for overworking her daughter, adding that nobody from the company bothered to attend her funeral. Dig Deeper