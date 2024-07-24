Afternoon briefing: INDIA bloc protests ‘Kursi Bachao’ Budget; Dhruv Rathee summoned by Delhi court, and more

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc staged a protest inside Parliament premises today, vehemently criticising the Union Budget 2024 as 'discriminatory' and demanding equitable treatment for all states. The Opposition accused the government of favouring Bihar and Andhra Pradesh—states governed by BJP's key allies whose support is crucial for the survival of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government—while neglecting others. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced a cluster of projects and packages for Bihar, totalling roughly ₹59,000 crore. For Andhra Pradesh, she announced ₹15,000 crore for the construction of the state capital Amaravati and additional funds if required, completion of the Polavaram dam project and two industrial nodes. Dig deeper. Opposition MPs led by Congress protest inside Parliament premises alleging discrimination in Union Budget 2024 (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI)

A Delhi court has issued a summon to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in connection with a defamation case filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Bar and Bench reported. Suresh Karamshi Nakhua, a spokesperson for Mumbai unit of the BJP, claimed that after Rathee called him a “violent and abusive” troll in one of his videos uploaded on his YouTube channel. The order to summon Dhruv Rathee was issued by district Judge Gunjan Gupta of the Saket Court on July 19. The court also issued notice to Rathee on Nakhua's plea for interim relief and posted the matter for hearing on August 6. "Issue summons of the suit and notice of the application u/o 39 Rule 1 and 2 CPC to the defendants, subject to steps by all modes i.e. PF & RC/Speed Post/ Approved Courier including electronic mode for 06.08.2024. Process be also given dasti, as prayed," the court said in its order. Dig deeper.

In their first practice session under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, the Indian cricketers, especially T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, were in a jovial mood. The break after the T20 World Cup appeared to have done a world of good to the cricketers, making a comeback to the side for the Sri Lanka tour that features three T20Is and three ODIs. The tour will begin with the T20Is on July 27 before the ODIs kick in on August 2. In many ways, this Sri Lanka tour marks a new chapter in Indian cricket. After the highs of winning the T20 World Cup - their first ICC trophy in 11 years - Rahul Dravid's tenure as the head coach ended. Captain Rohit Sharma and stalwarts Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirements from the shortest format. Dig deeper.

Dearest gentle reader, Season 4 of Bridgerton has found its leading man in Benedict. On Tuesday, the official Instagram account of Bridgerton announced that the hit Regency-era show's fourth season will focus on Benedict, played by actor Luke Thompson. “It has been brought to this author’s attention that perhaps it is time to unmask the newest suitor of the marriage mart … Benedict Bridgerton’s story is coming next season,” read the caption of the post. The new reel showed a montage of the characters whispering about something after reading the new outlet of Lady Whistledown, where in a mock-interview, Luke appears in a t-shirt and jeans and looks surprised that there is a fitting for a suit. When he is told that the outfit is for the masquerade ball, he smiles and tells: “In that case, come on in.” Dig deeper.

Over the years, the extraction of objects from bodily orifices has become increasingly common among doctors worldwide. Nonetheless, the tales of foreign object removal still come as a surprise or shock. A man in Madhya Pradesh recently made headlines for the same reason after the doctors reportedly removed a bottle gourd (lauki) from his rectum. According to the Times of India (TOI), the 60-year-old farmer came to the doctors with a complaint about a severe stomachache. The medical professionals performed an X-ray, which revealed the presence of the bottle gourd in his rectum. It is, however, unclear how the vegetable ended up in his rectum. Also, the man didn't provide any clarification. Dig deeper.