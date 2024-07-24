Terrified Australian woman runs into kebab shop, asks for help after alleged gang rape by 5 men in Paris: Watch

An unnerving CCTV footage has captured the moment a terrified Australian woman entered a kebab shop to seek refuge after allegedly being gang-raped by five men in Paris. The woman, 25, reportedly appeared disoriented and was unable to speak French outside a kebab shop at about 5 am on Saturday, July 20. The shop is located on Boulevard de Clichy in Paris’ 18th arrondissement, close to Moulin Rouge. Terrified Australian woman runs into shop, asks for help after alleged gang rape by 5 men in Paris (@OliLondonTV/X via Channel 7 News)

The woman appeared stunned and was seen wearing her dress “backward,” New York Post reported. Her outfit was partially torn off. She alleged that five people had raped her.

What does the video show?

The viral video shows the woman, reportedly a tourist, running into the shop and urging the staff to help her. Staff and customers are seen crowding around her to comfort her. At this moment, a man enters the kebab shop, and the woman identifies him as one of her attackers.

The alleged attacker pats the woman on the back, but flees after being confronted by a customer. After police arrived at the scene, the woman told them the attackers were “of African appearance.” She was rushed to Bichat Hospital.

The kebab shop’s owner told 7News that the alleged victim’s dress was damaged and she cried unstoppably. Some reports claimed the woman’s phone was stolen, and she was seen carrying her underwear in her hand.

The woman was supposed to travel back to Australia. However, she will now stay back in Paris and help police probe the case.

An investigation is underway, the Paris Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed. “The investigation into the charge of gang rape likely to have been committed on the night of July 19 to 20 has been entrusted to the second judicial police district,” prosecutor’s office said.

A major operation has now been launched by police. A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said that the Australian Embassy in Paris is “making urgent inquiries with French authorities following reports of an Australian citizen assaulted in Paris.” “The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade stands ready to provide consular assistance,” the statement said.

As per Le Parisien, the Alliance Paris police union asserted that investigators will “do everything to quickly identify the individuals to justice.”