Afternoon briefing: Kejriwal avoids questions on Swati Maliwal; Mumbai hoarding collapse toll rises to 16, and more

During a joint press conference with Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal passed the microphone to Yadav, who dismissed the assault on Swati Maliwal, saying there were more pressing matters. AAP MP Sanjay Singh addressed the issue, citing other instances of alleged negligence by PM Modi's government. Singh emphasized AAP's solidarity, urging the BJP to address broader concerns. He visited Maliwal but BJP questioned AAP's stance, sharing a photo of Maliwal's alleged assaulter with Kejriwal and Singh. BJP demanded action against Bibhav Kumar and questioned AAP's influence on Maliwal's actions, as no FIR has been filed regarding the incident. Dig Deeper Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at their joint press conference, in Lucknow. (PTI)

The death toll in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse in Mumbai rose to 16 as two more bodies were recovered from a car trapped under the debris. The rescue operation, lasting over 55 hours, saw 89 people rescued, with 75 injured and 16 deceased. The bodies were found Wednesday but retrieved Thursday due to careful rubble cutting near a petrol pump. NDRF continues efforts, cutting girders to access new areas. Weak pillar foundation is cited as the cause, prompting BMC notices for oversized hoarding removal. With slim chances of survivors, the final casualty count may increase, NDRF warns. Dig Deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Latest News

Kejriwal's 'Amit Shah to be PM' claim: 'Modi never said he won't retire at 75'. Dig Deeper

Supreme Court says ED can't arrest accused after special court takes cognizance of PMLA complaint. Dig Deeper

Noida Police reaches AAP MLA's residence after son accused of beating petrol pump staff. Dig Deeper

India News

Pawar speaks out against disharmony; Mamata offers outside support to INDIA. Dig Deeper

Watch: IAF successfully airdrops portable hospital BHISHM in Agra. Dig Deeper

Modi's 'Muslim budget' allegation outrageous…hallucination: Congress reacts. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

PM Narendra Modi expresses shock over Slovak PM Robert Fico's shooting. Dig Deeper

Fourth accused in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar appears in Canadian court. Dig Deeper

How to access GPT-4o's voice mode? OpenAI CEO Sam Altman explains this. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Sunil Chhetri, India's renowned footballer, announced his retirement from international football via social media, revealing that the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Kuwait on June 6 would be his last match. Reflecting on his 19-year journey, he shared cherished memories, including his debut match in Kolkata. The game against Kuwait holds significance as India aims to secure a spot in the World Cup Qualifiers Round 3. Chhetri's career highlights include club successes and international achievements, notably his remarkable goal-scoring record of 94 goals in 150 appearances for India, making him one of the top goal-scorers globally. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Brad Pitt faces a new legal challenge in his ongoing dispute with Angelina Jolie over their French vineyard, Château Miraval. Angelina's company, Tenute del Mondo, countersued Brad and his company Mondo Bongo for €20 million, alleging misappropriation of winery funds. The suit claims Brad used the funds for personal expenses and diverted them to other ventures. Additionally, Tenute alleges Brad obstructed Angelina from transferring control to new shareholders. The feud, rooted in Brad's objection to Angelina's 2021 stake sale, has intensified. Brad's team has not responded to the claims, but a source called them "absurd." The legal battle complicates the former couple's divorce proceedings after their 2014 marriage and subsequent separation in 2016, with six children involved. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The Cannes Film Festival, renowned for its prestigious screenings and star-studded red carpet, kicked off in France on May 14. India is participating this year, hosting Bharat Parv to showcase its film industry. The event features a curated menu by Chef Varun Totlani, offering regional delicacies tailored for international palates. Starters include Makai Mathri and Prawn Ver Masala Tart, while the main course features dishes like Asparagus Moilee and Lamb Yakhni. Desserts like Cacao and Melon Rabri are also on the menu, providing a rich culinary experience at Cannes 2024. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.