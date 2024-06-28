Afternoon briefing: Minister to probe Delhi airport roof collapse incident; FATF clears India during mutual evaluation

Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Friday visited the Terminal-1 of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) and inspected the area, where a portion of the roof collapsed in the early hours of Friday, resulting in the death of at least one person and leaving six others injured. The union minister inspected the incident site and said that the structure at the Delhi airport and other airports with such structures across the country will be thoroughly inspected. The technical reasons and other aspects of the incident will be known after the investigation, he told the reporters. Naidu further announced that a compensation of ₹20 lakh will be given to the family of the deceased and ₹3 lakh to those injured in the tragic incident. Dig deeper Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu visits the Delhi airport after a portion of the roof of the Terminal-1 collapsed(PTI)

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), in its plenary currently being held in Singapore, is learnt to have adopted the mutual evaluation report on India while finding it “compliant” on money laundering and terror funding measures, people familiar with the development said on Friday. “The intergovernmental organisation, that sets international anti-money laundering standards and counter-terrorist financing measures, has not found any red flags in India’s processes,” said an officer, who didn’t want to be named. The decision comes after a year-long process, during which a FATF team had visited New Delhi for an on site evaluation of the country’s measures and met senior officials. As reported by HT, an Indian delegation also visited Singapore in April to apprise the FATF about steps taken to counter money laundering and terror financing over the past decade. Dig deeper

The Latest News

IMD declares onset of Southwest monsoon in Delhi Dig deeper

Parliament adjourned till Monday amid uproar over discussion on NEET Dig deeper

India News

Delhi's peak power demand grew 3.8x on hot and humid days in last 12 months: Report Dig deeper

Case filed against passenger for smoking inside Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo flight Dig deeper

Global Matters

Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued Dig deeper

Taiwan urges citizens to avoid travel to China, Hong Kong and Macao Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Saturday will mark India’s third appearance in the final of an ICC event in less than 13 months. Each has come in a different format. In June last year, India played, and lost, the final of the World Test Championship to Australia at The Oval. Five months later, they were conquered by the Aussies, again, in the 50-over World Cup title clash in Ahmedabad. They have a great chance to put those bitter disappointments behind them when they lock horns with first-time finalists South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Saturday morning, looking to double their tally of T20 World Cup crowns. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The Kannada film industry has been shocked by the accusation that actor Darshan, his co-star Pavithra Gowda, and their accomplices were involved in the murder of one Renukaswamy. Telugu actor Naga Shaurya has shown support for Darshan by dedicating a heartfelt note to him. Naga captioned his Instagram post as, “My heart goes out to the family of the deceased, and I genuinely wish them strength during this difficult time. However, it is incredibly disappointing to see people rushing to conclusions about this issue. Darshan Anna is not someone who could ever harm anyone, even in his worst nightmares. Those who know him well can attest to his generosity, kind-hearted nature, and unwavering commitment to helping others. He has always gone out of his way to support those in need and has been a pillar of strength for many.” Dig deeper

What's Trending?

As Delhi woke up to heavy rain and wind which led to a portion of the roof at the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 1 (T1) to collapse, killing one and injuring at least five others, all flight departures from Terminal 1 were temporarily suspended. Passengers of affected flights took to X to check with airlines about the status of their flights. X user Rahul Tavar shared a video of hundreds of passengers waiting. Interacting with IndiGo's social media account, he said that his PNR was shown as “ineligible” for being given alternate flight options or a full refund. “Provide some serious resolution, don't kid with us. There are hell of a lot of people here. All frustrated,” he said. Dig deeper

