Afternoon briefing: Modi-Trump meet was never on PM itinerary; advocate on why Badlapur accused ‘fired’ at cops, & more

Even though Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was meeting him in New York during his three-day US visit, the Indian leader never had meetings with either Trump or Democrat Presidential candidate Kamala Harris on his agenda. PM Modi is on his way back home after attending the QUAD summit and speaking at “Future of UN” summit. Did PM Modi plan on meeting Trump? Dig Deeper New York [US], Sep 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for India wrapping his three-day visit to the United States, at JFK airport in New York on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(DPR)

Maharashtra's special public prosecutor in the Badlapur sexual assault case advocate Ujjwal Nikam said the accused Akshay Shinde tuned violent and fired at police after knowing that he could not escape law. The advocate said the police had enough proof against Akshay Shinde and two charge sheets had been filed against him so far in the case. The victims also clearly identified the accused, Ujjwal Nikam claimed. Dig Deeper

India news

Jammu and Kashmir assembly election phase 2 polling on October 25: Key candidates in fray

Bangladesh protests Amit Shah's remarks on ‘infiltrators’ at Jharkhand poll rally

IISc Bengaluru slammed for hosting India-Israel business summit amid ongoing conflict

Global matters

Melania Trump reportedly charged six figures cheque to speak at a political event

Walmart, Boeing, Microsoft and more: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' top donor contributions as of Sept 2024 revealed

Business

Elon Musk hates block feature on X. So, he brought this big change for users

Lebanon crisis: Oil prices climb on Middle East tensions

Samsung's 'no work, no pay' show cause notice to protesting workers

Sports

The hero of India's dominating 280-run victory in the first Test against Bangladesh, Ravichandran Ashwin, was stunned by the criticism that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah attracted for declaring himself as the 'fittest cricketer'. In a recent event, Bumrah, widely regarded as the best all-format fast bowler in world cricket, took his name when he was asked to name the 'fittest cricketer', sparking a social debate among fans, who were surprised not to hear Virat Kohli's name. Dig Deeper

Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai's timeless beauty in a red look was a highlight of L'Oreal's star-studded fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW) on Monday. New L'Oreal brand ambassador Alia Bhatt also made her debut in a metallic and black look at the fashion show. Social media is filled with pictures and videos of the actors' Paris Fashion Week appearances, including a behind-the-scenes photo of them getting ready for the show. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Spanish Mexican singer Belinda was among the many celebrities who walked the ramp last night for L'Oreal Paris's "Walk Your Worth" show during Paris Fashion Week at Palais Garnier. The actor faced a mishap during her rampwalk as she fell on the runway. However, she gracefully recovered with some help from Brazilian singer and songwriter Anitta. Dig Deeper

