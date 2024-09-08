Afternoon briefing: NSA Doval to visit Russia for BRICS; Chhattisgarh to acquire land for Army Maneuver Range; and more

After Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have publicly expressed that both India and China can play a key role in resolving Ukraine conflict, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese NSA Wang Yi are going to Russia next week for BRICS NSA conference with Ukraine war top of the agenda. While the government is silent on NSA Doval visit, it is quite evident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed the “interesting ideas” discussed with President Putin during his July Russia visit with Ukraine President V Zelensky during his August visit to Kyiv. PM Modi in his remarks during a meeting with President Putin on July 9, 2024 made it clear that peace cannot be found in battlefields and that loss of lives of children and innocents in the Ukraine war was terrible. NSA Ajit Doval accompanied the PM during the Russia and Ukraine visit and knows all about ‘special ideas” to end the war. Dig Deeper



The Chhattisgarh government has asked the Narayanpur district administration to acquire 54,543 hectares of land, official documents show, for the Army’s Maneuver Range inside the forests of Abujhmad in Bastar, the strongest fortress of Maoists in the state.In an August 7 letter, Chhattisgarh’s Revenue and Disaster Management Department wrote to Narayanpur district collector regarding the establishment of the Indian Army’s Maneuver Range. The letter said that the range will be established in the Sonpur-Garpa region of Orchha tehsil of the district, which falls in Abujhmad forests. HT has seen a copy of the letter. Umesh Kumar Patel, undersecretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department, confirmed the development and said the letter has been sent. The development has come to light weeks after Union home minister Amit Shah told officers of states affected by Left-Wing Extremism that the “time has come to end Maoism”, highlighting that the extremists were holed up in small areas in Chhattisgarh due to continued security operations. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

It’s good news for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The Bollywood couple entered a new phase of their life as they welcomed their first child today. As per multiple news reports, they welcomed their newborn at HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai. Hindustan Times has not independently confirmed the authenticity of this information. Amidst a lot of buzz, Deepika gave birth to a healthy baby, marking a new chapter in her and Ranveer Singh’s lives. On Sunday, the couple along with their family members were seen arriving at the hospital. The photographers were unable to click their pictures as they sat inside their curtained car. Their spotting was soon followed by the arrival of their family members. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Premier New Zealand batter Kane Williamson gave his take on the big fab four of world cricket and the rise of Joe Root in the last few years. The fab four - Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson - have been the most consistent performers in the past decade. Indian star Kohli holds an edge over other batters as an all-format batter, but when it comes to Test cricket, his level dropped a little in the last couple of years, which allowed his other counterparts to move ahead. Former England captain Root has shown great consistency in red-ball cricket since the post-COVID era. The Englishman has scored 4567 runs in 49 Tests since 2021, including 17 centuries, half of what he has scored in his Test career, which began in 2012. He is also the top-ranked ICC Test batter at the moment with 922 rating points. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Like any other organ in human body, our brain also requires care and attention to stay sharp and efficient hence, engaging in habits that keep the brain active and alive is crucial for maintaining cognitive health, enhancing memory and reducing the risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s or dementia. To ensure this, experts recommend adopting specific lifestyle choices that can significantly boost brain power, improve mental agility and promote long-term brain health. Dig Deeper

