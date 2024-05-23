Afternoon briefing: Over 7,000 IITians yet to be placed; why peon with 99.7% marks in Class 10 is under scanner; more
Around 38 per cent of students across 23 IITs remain unplaced so far this year, according to information obtained through RTI applications filed by IIT Kanpur alumnus Dheeraj Singh, The Times of India reported. “Over 7,000 IIT students are yet to be placed via campus this year across all the 23 IITs. Two years ago, this unplaced number was half at 3,400. While the number of students sitting in placements has gone up 1.2 times, the number of unplaced students has doubled to 2.3 times in two years,” Singh was quoted as saying. Dig Deeper
A 23-year-old peon, named Prabhu Laxmikanth Lokare, who had scored 99.7 per cent in the Class 10 exam, allegedly can't read or write, reported India Today. The revelation has prompted an investigation into the allegation. Thanks to his high marks, Lokare secured a job as a peon at a local court in Karnataka’s Koppal district. As per the report, Lokare got selected for the job when his name appeared on April 22, 2024, on the final merit list for the peon's recruitment exam, based on his Class 10 marks. The court has ordered a probe into Lokare's academic records. Dig Deeper
Bangladesh MP murder mystery: Who killed Anwarul Anar? What we know so far
Three hotels in Bengaluru receive bomb threat emails, bomb squad dispatched
HT Explains: Trying juveniles as adults
After Prashant Kishor, US expert predicts massive BJP victory in Lok Sabha elections
Why China's military has surrounded Taiwan with aircraft and ships
'They were authorized to shoot me!', Donald Trump shocks his followers with email claiming he nearly escaped death
Legendary Australian cricketer and the current head coach of the Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting, confirmed that the BCCI approached him to replace Rahul Dravid as the coach of Team India after the T20 World Cup in the Americas this year. Still, it is highly unlikely that he would apply. "I've seen a lot of reports about it,” Ponting told the ICC. “Normally, these things pop up on social media before you even know about them, but there were a few little one-on-one conversations during the IPL, just to get a level of interest from me as to whether I would do it."Dig Deeper
Jennifer Lopez is serving up major fashion moments! The 54-year-old actress dazzled at the premiere of her new action movie, Atlas, at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles and later in Mexico, showing off a series of chic outfits. Jennifer is currently making headlines with the rumours surrounding her marriage, as she hit the red carpet alone, but we must say it does not affect her incredible fashion sense at all. Whenever the popular actress steps out, she makes sure to turn heads with her stunning looks. And her latest outfits, which she wore to the premiere, are no exception and are sure to leave you in awe. From a white ruffle dress to a sleeveless gown, let's break down her jaw-dropping style choices. Dig Deeper
