Afternoon briefing: Over 7,000 IITians yet to be placed; why peon with 99.7% marks in Class 10 is under scanner; more

Around 38 per cent of students across 23 IITs remain unplaced so far this year, according to information obtained through RTI applications filed by IIT Kanpur alumnus Dheeraj Singh, The Times of India reported. “Over 7,000 IIT students are yet to be placed via campus this year across all the 23 IITs. Two years ago, this unplaced number was half at 3,400. While the number of students sitting in placements has gone up 1.2 times, the number of unplaced students has doubled to 2.3 times in two years,” Singh was quoted as saying. Dig Deeper Around 38 per cent of students across 23 IITs remain unplaced so far this year, according to information obtained through RTI applications filed by IIT Kanpur alumnus Dheeraj Singh(File photo)

A 23-year-old peon, named Prabhu Laxmikanth Lokare, who had scored 99.7 per cent in the Class 10 exam, allegedly can't read or write, reported India Today. The revelation has prompted an investigation into the allegation. Thanks to his high marks, Lokare secured a job as a peon at a local court in Karnataka’s Koppal district. As per the report, Lokare got selected for the job when his name appeared on April 22, 2024, on the final merit list for the peon's recruitment exam, based on his Class 10 marks. The court has ordered a probe into Lokare's academic records. Dig Deeper

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

Lifestyle and Health

