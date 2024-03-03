Afternoon briefing: Owaisi visits Hyderabad's Rameshwaram Cafe; Pakistan to elect new PM today; all latest news

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday paid a visit to Hyderabad's Rameshwaram Cafe in a bid to support and express solidarity to the victims who got injured following an explosion at the famous cafe's Bengaluru branch on Friday. Condemning the explosion, Asaduddin Owaisi said the blast was an act of cowardice and an attack on India's values. He also noted that the cafe was named after former President APJ Abdul Kalam's birthplace, Rameshwaram. Dig Deeper AIMIM Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo)(PTI)

Shehbaz Sharif, a senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is poised to become the Islamic nation's 33rd premier on Sunday. Shehbaz Sharif, the consensus candidate of PML-N and Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), submitted his nomination on Saturday after he was declared as the official candidate from the party for the government's top post following the February 8 elections producing a split mandate. Meanwhile, former PM Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Omar Ayub Khan for the PM's post. Dig Deeper

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Pop star Rihanna, who was in Gujarat recently for the Ambani bash, spoke about her visit to India and also shared why she had to leave in two days. As per Moneycontrol, she was part of her best friend, Melissa Forde's Instagram Live on Friday night. Melissa accompanied Rihanna on her India visit. After her performance at the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Rihanna left India for the US. On her way to the Jamnagar airport, Melissa went live on the social media platform. As per the report, Rihanna asked, covering her face, “Is this live for real?”. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

“The light is coming” or so Muslims across the world are heard saying as Ramadan, the holy month of healing and forgiveness and the ninth month in the Islamic lunar calendar, approaches to commemorate the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) with fasting, prayers, reflection, charity and communal harmony. Fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, with adherence to specific rules and guidelines outlined in the holy Quran and Hadith, during the 29 or 30 days of Ramadan (also spelled as Ramazan or Ramzan or Ramzaan), depending on the crescent moon sighting. Dig Deeper