Afternoon briefing: PM Modi outlines India's futuristic goals; what eyewitness said on Kolkata violence, and more

In his 78th Independence day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined an ambitious vision for India, focusing on innovation, global leadership, and sustainability. He emphasized enhancing the quality of life, reviving Nalanda University's legacy, and positioning India as a global education hub. Modi stressed self-sufficiency in semiconductor production, transforming India into a global manufacturing leader, and leading in green jobs and hydrogen production. He highlighted the importance of health, nutrition, and quality standards, announced plans to expand medical education, and called for new youth participation in politics to combat nepotism and casteism. Dig Deeper New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI08_15_2024_000173A)(PTI)

A mob barged into the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and assaulted doctors who were protesting against the rape and murder of a doctor, and vandalised property and vehicles. MBBS student Anupam Roy, an eyewitness to the mob attack recounts what actually transpired leading to violence and vandalism

India news

Missed PM Modi's Independence Day 2024 speech? What he said on Bangladesh Hindus, other issues | 10 takeaways

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Autopsy reveals multiple penetrations; doctor says proof of presence of more than one person

‘Tax’ by militants stirs Nagaland protests

Global matters

Trump’s staff fears PTSD as he feels ‘cheated’ and keeps watching 7-second video of himself getting…

Ukraine gambled on an incursion deep into Russian territory. The bold move changed the battlefield

Japan ministers visit controversial war shrine on World War Two anniversary

Business

Indian IT services revenue growth to remain modest on soft IT spending: Fitch

Cognizant's annual salary hikes only 1%, increments deferred by 4 months

China’s economy fails to pick up after worst stretch in five quarters

Entertainment

In Stree 2 Rajkummar Rao is terrific as the cowardly romantic 'Bicky' in Amar Kaushik's hilarious sequel. Shraddha Kapoor gets little room.

It's trending

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were spotted jewellery shopping in Panama during their honeymoon. A video shared on Instagram shows the newlyweds at a jewellery store, where they happily posed with staff members.