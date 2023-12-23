Afternoon briefing: PM Modi's 2024 poll push; Priyank Kharge on hijab row, all the latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members to operate in "mission mode" during a two-day meeting in Delhi. The closed-door session aimed to strategize for the 2024 general elections, focusing on effective implementation of government projects and welfare schemes. Modi emphasized the need for a proactive approach to prevent delays and ensure successful execution. The meeting also addressed electoral plans, identified potential issues for the Opposition to exploit, and assessed the party cadre's readiness for the upcoming electoral battle. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Karnataka Minister for IT & BT and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge, endorsed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's decision to lift restrictions on Hijab imposed by the previous BJP regime in 2022. Responding to BJP's accusations of "appeasement politics" and "divide and rule," Kharge, also the son of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Chairman for Communications of the KPCC, defended the move. The hijab controversy has been a contentious issue, and the state government's stance has become a focal point of political debate in Karnataka. Dig deeper

The Latest News

The parent company of Pornhub, Aylo, has reportedly admitted to profiting from sex trafficking, according to a recent report. The acknowledgment raises concerns about the platform's involvement in facilitating and benefiting from illegal activities related to sex trafficking. The revelation may have significant implications for the company and its practices, as well as the broader discussions surrounding online platforms and their responsibilities in preventing exploitation and illegal content. Dig deeper

In Banswara, Rajasthan, a temple priest was fatally shot by unknown assailants, as confirmed by the police. The incident raises concerns about the safety and security in the region, and an investigation is underway to determine the motives and identity of the attackers. The tragic event highlights the need for prompt action to apprehend those responsible and address any potential threats to public safety in the area. Dig deeper

India News

India strongly reacted to the defacement of a Hindu temple in the United States with pro-Khalistan graffiti. The incident has raised concerns about the security and protection of religious institutions abroad. The Indian government has expressed its condemnation of the act and called for a thorough investigation into the matter. This incident underscores the importance of safeguarding religious sites and promoting religious harmony, both domestically and internationally. Dig deeper

The Indian government has refuted the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) debt warning, citing "far worse" conditions in the debt profiles of countries like the United States and China. Dismissing concerns raised by the IMF, the Indian government highlights comparative perspectives on debt management. This response suggests confidence in India's economic resilience amid global discussions on debt sustainability. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Israeli-American Gadi Haggai, who was held by Hamas, has been confirmed dead. President Joe Biden expressed being 'heartbroken' over the tragic development. Dig deeper

A recent report suggests that former U.S. President Barack Obama has expressed support for Harvard University's Claudine Gay amid an antisemitism controversy. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya, recovering from an ankle injury sustained during the 2023 World Cup, may miss the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in January. Pandya's absence poses concerns for India regarding their captaincy choices for the home contest. Initially expected to return for the Afghanistan series, a recent report from PTI suggests a potential delay in his comeback. Additionally, Suryakumar Yadav, who was anticipated to feature, might also be sidelined due to an ankle injury sustained in a T20I game against South Africa, with a possible six-week recovery period. These developments impact India's preparations ahead of the World Cup in June. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

A video surfaced online depicting an argument between Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar over food items, with Ankita Lokhande attempting to mediate. In the video, Vicky appears to get irritated and attempts to raise his hand on Ankita, leaving her in shock. The incident has sparked reactions from onlookers, including Abhishek and Arun Mashettey, who express shock at Vicky's action towards Ankita. The video has garnered attention and raised concerns about the dynamics of the situation involving the three individuals. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The winter holiday season brings joy and celebrations, encompassing Christmas and New Year festivities. Amid the fun and excitement, prioritizing health is crucial. A harmonious blend of seasonal indulgences and mindful health practices ensures a happy and healthy holiday season. Balancing enjoyment with wellness, individuals can savour the festivities while being attentive to their well-being. Whether partaking in festive treats or engaging in heartwarming celebrations, incorporating healthy choices contributes to a holistic and joyous holiday experience. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.)