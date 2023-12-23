Joy, love and celebrations abound during the winter holiday season, which includes Christmas and New Year's celebrations but apart from the fun party and excitement, putting your health first is essential. A happy and healthy holiday season is ensured by striking a balance between indulging in seasonal treats and attentive health practices. 13 tips to maintain your health and well-being through Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024 (Photo by Nicole Michalou on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Amol Naikawadi, Joint Managing Director and Preventive Healthcare Specialist at Indus Health Plus, suggested some tips for monitoring your health during this time of year -

Balancing Nutrition and Indulgence

1. Mindful Eating:

Amid all the delicious delights, try to maintain balance. Savour the season’s meals, but watch your portion sizes and pick healthier options where possible. To keep your diet balanced, include whole grains, fruits and veggies.

2. Hydration:

Drink lots of water during the day to stay hydrated. This promotes healthy digestion, sustains energy levels, and keeps people from overindulging during festivities.

3. Plan:

Consider having a quick, wholesome meal before attending events. This can help you in limiting your overindulgence in high-calorie snacks and desserts.

4. Practice Smart Choices:

Wherever possible, go for healthier substitutes. Choose baked foods over fried ones, add fruits and nuts to sweets, and watch out for extra sugars.

Prioritising Physical Activity

1. Maintain an Exercise Routine:

Make time for exercise despite your busy schedule. Take part in enjoyable activities, such as yoga, dancing, brisk walks, or any other exercise that gives you energy and movement.

2. Incorporate Movement:

Engage in physical activity during parties, such as team workouts or outdoor games, to counterbalance the holiday indulgences.

3. Incorporate Short Workouts:

Exercise in short bursts throughout the day can be beneficial. Stretches or ten-minute workouts will help you stay active during the festivities.

Managing Stress and Mental Well-being

1. Practice Stress Reduction Techniques:

Take some time to unwind and rejuvenate amidst the chaos. Deep breathing techniques, mindfulness, and meditation reduce stress and support mental health.

2. Set Realistic Expectations:

Steer clear of setting excessively high standards for oneself. Instead of focusing on perfection, embrace your shortcomings and enjoy the season’s joy.

Prioritise Sleep

1. Maintain a Sleep Schedule:

Amid the thrill, make sure you get enough sleep. Get 7-9 hours of good sleep every night for your body and mind to feel refreshed.

2. Create a Relaxing Bedtime Routine:

To get your body ready for a good night's sleep, do some relaxing activities before bed, such as reading, having a warm bath, or listening to soothing music.

Set Realistic Health Goals

1. Focus on Long-term Health:

Think about the broader picture. As you celebrate, keep an outlook that supports your long-term health objectives.

2. Create a Post-Holiday Plan:

Make plans for a seamless post-holiday transition. Set objectives for getting back into a regular schedule, eating well, and exercising.

Amol Naikawadi concluded, “There is much joy and festivity around Christmas and New Year's. You may enjoy the happy times while protecting your health by incorporating these mindful health practices into your celebrations. You and your loved ones will have a memorable and healthy holiday if you and they balance fun and well-being. Take care of your health and enjoy the festivities to the fullest, paving the way for a prosperous and happy New Year. The above-mentioned points are the guidelines to be kept in mind to experience a joyful holiday season. All things said and done, the fact that ours being a country with diverse cultural background, festivals and celebrations are never complete with culinary indulgences. So annual preventive health check- up is a very important and an integral part of our wellbeing which should be practiced as a part of our life. Good health is precious.”