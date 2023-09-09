Afternoon briefing: PM Modi's call at G20, Morocco quake caught on camera; and all the latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G20 summit with a call to transform the global trust deficit post-Covid into trust and confidence. He emphasized the current era's significance and the need to guide the world in a new direction. Modi acknowledged the heightened trust deficit resulting from the pandemic but asserted that just as we conquered Covid, we can overcome this challenge too. He stressed the importance of a human-centric approach and fulfilling responsibilities collectively to find new solutions to age-old problems. Modi advocated the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" (Together with all, development for all, trust of all, efforts of all) as a guiding principle both domestically and in global relations. He elaborated on this approach, emphasizing unity to address collective challenges, inclusive growth, earning trust through recognizing aspirations, and leveraging unique strengths for global well-being. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes remarks at the Session-1 on 'One Earth' during the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam convention center. (PTI)

A CCTV camera captured the moment a devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Morocco, resulting in a tragic toll of at least 632 fatalities and over 329 injuries. The video, widely shared on social media, depicts buildings violently shaking and collapsing, prompting terrified individuals to flee onto the streets. Numerous structures, including heritage sites such as the red walls surrounding the old city, a UNESCO World Heritage site, sustained damage. The earthquake's epicenter was the town of Ighil, southwest of Marrakesh, with a depth of 18.5 km. The US Geological Survey reported the quake initially struck at 11:11 pm, followed by a 4.9-magnitude aftershock. The devastation has been widespread, with severe damage to properties and vehicles in various cities, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

Controversy arose in the Asia Cup 2023 when the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) designated a reserve day exclusively for the India vs. Pakistan Super 4 match due to anticipated heavy rainfall on the original date. This decision triggered outrage among fans, particularly in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, who perceived it as biased. However, both Sri Lanka Cricket and Bangladesh Cricket surprisingly supported the ACC's choice, revealing that it was made in consultation with all participating boards. Some, like former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad, questioned whether there was pressure to accept this arrangement and why such generosity was extended to India vs. Pakistan while not providing reserve days for other matches. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Shah Rukh Khan's film "Jawan" has not only attracted a large audience but also garnered attention from his industry peers. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora recently watched the movie and shared their reactions on Instagram Stories. Arjun praised Shah Rukh Khan and welcomed Nayanthara to the Hindi film industry, while also applauding director Atlee. Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan praised his wife Nayanthara for her Hindi film debut in "Jawan." The film seems to be receiving positive feedback from both fans and fellow celebrities. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

First aid is a critical component in emergency situations, potentially saving lives in cases like heart attacks, seizures, strokes, and accidents. It encompasses life-saving techniques, basic medicines, bandages, pain relievers, and more. Knowledge of CPR, the Heimlich maneuver, bleeding control, AED usage, and snakebite treatment is essential. Anyone, be it a bystander, family member, or colleague, can provide first aid in the event of an injury or sudden illness before professional medical help arrives. World First Aid Day falls on the second Saturday of September and focuses on raising awareness about the importance of first aid, with this year's theme being 'First Aid in the Digital World.' An emergency medical kit is crucial, containing items like bandages, gauze, antiseptics, scissors, gloves, medications, CPR equipment, and contact numbers, tailored to specific family needs. Dr. Kishore Kumar recommends regular kit updates and basic first aid training for effective emergency response. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

