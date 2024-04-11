Afternoon briefing: PM Modi on fighting terrorism; Gujarat mandates approval for Hindu to Buddhist conversion, more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a rally in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, emphasized the strength of the government in combating terrorism, stating that terrorists are being hit hard at their homes under his leadership. Modi highlighted the importance of a strong government in deterring threats, citing historical instances of vulnerability exploited by adversaries. He reiterated the principle of taking the attack to the enemy's territory. This assertion comes amidst ongoing discussions about India's approach to national security and cross-border terrorism. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Rishikesh, Thursday, April 11, 2o24.(PTI)

The Gujarat government has introduced new regulations under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003, requiring prior approval from district magistrates for conversions from Hinduism to Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism. Issued by the state home department on April 8, the directive aims to standardize the handling of conversion applications and address discrepancies in interpretation across district magistrate offices. The circular emphasizes the separate status of Buddhism under the Act and mandates prior permission for conversions, with individuals undergoing conversion instructed to inform the district magistrate. District magistrates are tasked with thorough examination of applications to ensure compliance with legal provisions and state directives. The Act, introduced to curb forced religious conversions, carries stringent penalties including up to 10 years imprisonment and fines up to ₹5 lakh. However, its validity is currently under scrutiny before the Gujarat High Court amidst legal challenges. Dig deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Lifestyle and Health

A heartwarming video of an Indian businessman's extravagant gift to his son on his 18th birthday has taken the internet by storm. The clip showcases Vivek Kumar Rungta presenting his son Tarush with his "dream car" - a Lamborghini Huracan STO worth ₹5 crore. Tarush shared the emotional moment on Instagram, expressing gratitude to his father for the extraordinary gift. The video, posted last month, has garnered over 1.1 million views, receiving immense praise and admiration. It was also shared on Lamborghini's official Instagram page. Netizens flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and admiration for the lavish gesture. The Lamborghini Huracan STO, described as a road-legal model designed to deliver the feel and technology of a genuine race car, has captivated enthusiasts worldwide with its extreme aerodynamics and track-honed performance. Dig deeper

Sports Going

In IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans halted Rajasthan Royals' four-match winning spree with a gripping three-wicket victory. Titans chased down 196 runs, clinching the win with a boundary off the last ball by Rashid Khan. Despite the loss, Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson incurred a ₹12 lakh fine for maintaining a slow over rate. Samson's unbeaten 68 and Riyan Parag's 76 set up Royals' imposing total. Shubman Gill's valiant 72 kept Titans in the chase, while Kuldeep Sen impressed with three wickets for Royals. Next, Royals face Punjab Kings on April 13, while Titans meet Delhi Capitals on April 17. Dig deeper

