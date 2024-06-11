Afternoon briefing: RSS chief on decorum during polls, IMD's rainfall warning, and all latest news

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said political parties didn't maintain decorum during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Addressing an RSS event in Maharashtra's Nagpur, he said a true sevak (the one who serves the people) never shows arrogance and always maintains decorum in public life. Bhagwat also mentioned violence-hit Manipur in his address, saying the state has been waiting for peace for over a year. His remark came a day after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India for the third time in a row. Dig deeper Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat (ANI)

As the Southwest monsoon is advancing, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘very heavy rainfall’ warning in several parts of the country on Tuesday. According to the weather department, ‘very heavy’ rainfall is likely to continue over parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka for the next 24 hours - following which there will be a gradual reduction. Meanwhile, the IMD in its bulletin said that “fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall” accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim during the next seven days. Dig deeper

The ocean covers over 70% of the planet and is our life source - it produces at least 50% of the planet’s oxygen, it is home to most of earth’s biodiversity, and is the main source of protein for more than a billion people around the world. In the depth of the ocean lie a fascinating world of marine life - there are around 230,000 classified marine species, but as many as two million or more yet to be discovered. And, of course, there are the famous wrecks (RMS Titanic, SS Thistlegorm, Hilma Hooker, SS Yongala, USS Saratoga) that one can explore. Dig deeper

Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja said India did Pakistan "a favour by playing poorly" in the latter half of their innings in the T20 World Cup Group A match in New York, but the Babar Azam-led side failed to take advantage of it. On a sluggish Nassau Cricket County ground pitch, India were at 80/3 in the first 10 overs, well on course for a total over 150. But things changed drastically whenSuryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Rishabh Pant departed quickly, some due to excellent bowling and others due to poor shot selection. Dig deeper

