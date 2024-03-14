Afternoon briefing: Supreme Court pulls up Ajit Pawar's camp; India improves ranking in HDI score, and all latest news

The Supreme Court on Thursday rebuked the Ajit Pawar faction for reportedly using the name and images of National Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar in their campaign. Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan instructed the Ajit Pawar camp to submit a response by Saturday, questioning the rationale behind using Sharad Pawar's image despite their separation. The court scheduled further hearings for March 19, following an application from the Sharad Pawar group, alleging misuse of his name and pictures by the Ajit Pawar faction to influence voters. Dig deeper Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar

India has improved its global ranking on a UN measure of citizens' well-being and quality of life, marking progress for the first time since a decline in 2020 and 2021. According to the newly released 2023/24 Human Development Report titled "Breaking the Gridlock: Reimagining Cooperation in a Polarized World," India, the fifth-largest economy, now ranks 134 out of 193 countries. The report notes that India's Human Development Index (HDI) value rose from 0.633 to 0.644 in 2022, placing the country in the medium human development category, consistent with previous years. Dig deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Latest News

37-yr-old woman from Uzbekistan found dead in Bengaluru hotel, Police suspects foul play: Report Dig deeper

NASA spots 'cosmic jewellery' 15,000 light years away from Earth, netizens say it's 'stunning' Dig deeper

India News

AAP releases list of 8 Lok Sabha candidates in Punjab, fields 5 ministers Dig deeper

SpiceJet finalises lease agreement for 10 aircraft to boost capacity Dig deeper

Global Matters

We were all shaken up just last week, when the footage of the upcoming Spider-Man movie fell into the public eye. Dubbed Spider-Man: This multi-player game, scheduled to be released by Insomniac Games, is known as ‘The Great Web.’ The characters present in the game are numerous; like the Scarlet Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2099, and Spider-Gwen, who are estimated to work as a crime-fighting squad and the Sinister Six. The plot of the game, voiced by Yuri Lowenthal as Peter. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Aamir Khan turned 59 on March 14 and celebrated his special day by meeting paparazzi with ex-wife Kiran Rao by his side. The actor, who owns a quaint holiday home in Panchgani and a luxury apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, once spoke about 'buying a home' in Coonoor. While he calls Mumbai home, in a 1994 interview with film journalist and critic Bhawana Somaaya, Aamir had spoken about moving to the Tamil Nadu hill station for good. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Mumbai ended an 8-year wait to clinch a record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title on Wednesday, as the side defeated Vidarbha by 169 runs in the final at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing a mammoth 538-run target, Vidarbha fought hard in the second innings but were eventually bowled out for 368 on Day 5.On Day 5 of the final, Vidarbha produced a strong fight as captain Akshay Wadkar led the side's resistance against Ajinkya Rahane's men alongside Harsh Dubey. The duo stayed firm at the crease, frustrating the home side as the first session fetched 81 runs for Vidarbha without a wicket being lost. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.