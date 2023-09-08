Afternoon briefing: Top official on EU's G20 agenda, reason for gunfight in Manipur; all the latest news

President of the European Council, Charles Michel, has acknowledged that the current G20 Summit cannot solve all global problems in a mere two days. Nevertheless, he expressed support for the African Union's aspiration to become a permanent member of the G20, a move already endorsed by the G20 nations. This decision grants the 55-member African Union a status akin to that of the European Union. The proposal for African Union's permanent membership in the G20 was initially put forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June of this year. This development reflects a growing recognition of the African Union's importance on the global stage and its potential to contribute to addressing global challenges. Dig deeper European Council President Charles Michel(REUTERS)

More on G20 Summit: PM Modi to hold over 15 bilateral meets; Hasina, Biden on list, say sources

Gifts to spouses of G20 heads draw on art heritage of India

78 artists, one song – ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: Cultural event lined up for G20 Summit

In the wake of ethnic violence in Manipur's Molnoi, where unidentified assailants engaged security forces in a gunfight after firing upon them, Meitei women groups reportedly obstructed reinforcements en route to the area. The attackers, concealed in a jungle, initiated the clash at 6 am. An anonymous official disclosed that Meira Paibis (Meitei women) were hindering the movement of reinforcements. The identity of the assailants remains unclear, and as of 9:30 am, neither the police nor central forces had confirmed casualties. This unrest follows a recent bout of violence, with clashes between tribal Kukis and dominant Meiteis resulting in eight fatalities and over two dozen injuries, including three India Reserve Battalion personnel, on August 29 and August 31. Dig deeper

More on Maniour violence: India rejects UN experts’ statement on Manipur violence, calls it ‘unwarranted’

Supreme Court seeks report on recovery of stolen weapons in Manipur

The Latest News

Accused in air hostess murder case found dead by suicide in Mumbai Police lock-up Dig deeper

Manmohan Singh commends India's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict, with a note of caution Dig deeper

Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda's absence from G20 dinner hosted by President Murmu: Reasons explained Dig deeper

India News

Chandy Oommen, son of Oommen Chandy, set for significant victory in Puthuppally assembly by-election Dig deeper

Biden-Modi bilateral meeting to advance defense and civil nuclear matters, says US' security advisor Dig deeper

World Bank applauds India's remarkable progress in digital infrastructure: Achieving five decades of growth in just six years Dig deeper

Global Matters:

Canadian temple defaced with graffiti supporting Khalistan and criticizing India Dig deeper

Kim Jong Un observes North Korea's unveiling of first tactical nuclear-armed submarine Dig deeper

Sports Goings:

India is gearing up for the upcoming ODI World Cup, which will take place on home turf in October-November. The team has been struggling to secure an ICC trophy since their last win in 2013 under MS Dhoni's leadership during the Champions Trophy. The World Cup's presence in India adds immense pressure on captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid, as they seek to end this drought. Under their leadership, India has faced disappointments, including a semifinal loss to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup and a significant 209-run defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship final earlier this year. The team is now focused on breaking this streak and claiming victory in the ODI World Cup. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus:

Tamil actor-director G Marimuthu, renowned for his recent appearance in Rajinikanth's blockbuster film "Jailer," passed away at the age of 57 due to a heart attack. The news was confirmed by film trade analyst and industry insider Ramesh Bala on social media. Marimuthu was widely recognized for his role in the Tamil television series "Ethirneechal" and had previously served as an assistant director for acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam, among other projects. His sudden demise has left a void in the Indian film industry, where he had made significant contributions to both television and cinema. Dig deeper

What's Trending:

Nellayappan B, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, took to the platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his inspiring journey from living in a humble single-room thatched house to now residing in a bungalow. His post, shared on September 6, has resonated with many netizens, garnering over six lakh views, nearly 12,000 likes, and numerous comments. Nellayappan's story serves as a testament to his hard work and dedication, offering motivation to those who come across his uplifting transformation and reminding them that with determination, one can overcome challenges and achieve significant progress in life. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health:

Nayanthara, the prominent actress starring alongside King Khan in the film "Jawan," was spotted at Mumbai airport with her husband Vignesh Shivan. Known not just for her acting prowess but also her fashion sense, Nayanthara can effortlessly carry off various styles, from traditional attire to casual wear. She recently made her Instagram debut and has already amassed an impressive 3 million followers. Fans eagerly await her stylish updates on the platform. In her latest airport appearance, Nayanthara showcased the elegance of minimalism, donning a stunning blue anarkali kurta ensemble that sets new fashion trends and captivates onlookers. Her style continues to inspire fashion enthusiasts everywhere. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.