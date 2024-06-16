Afternoon briefing: Two civic body members arrested in Rajkot game zone fire; US-India NSAs meet tomorrow; and more

In Rajkot, Gujarat, two more employees of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) were arrested for allegedly tampering with documents related to the TRP game zone, where a fire on May 25 claimed 27 lives. Rajesh Makwana and Jaideep Chaudhary, assistant town planning officer and assistant engineer respectively, were arrested on Saturday. This brings the total arrests to 12, including six government officials. The game zone's owners face legal actions for lapses, and it was found that one of them, Prakash Hiran, died in the fire. The incident, caused by sparks during welding, spread quickly due to combustible materials, as revealed by CCTV footage. Dig Deeper The inspection drive was initiated after a massive fire incident in Gujarat on May 25 that killed 24 people in Rajkot after a massive fire erupted at a gaming zone. (HT)

The bilateral engagement between India and the US under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term began with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan meeting NSA Ajit Doval on Monday. They convened for the second meeting of the Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) initiative on June 17-18 in New Delhi. Discussions included a review of projects from a previous meeting in Washington, such as technology transfer for GE-414 jet engines. Despite media speculation over sensitive issues like the Pannun case, PM Modi's interactions at the G-7 reaffirmed strong ties with President Biden, emphasizing mutual interests amid challenges posed by China in the Indo-Pacific. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Elon Musk doubles down with 'Anything can be hacked' as BJP leader defends India's EVM. Dig Deeper

Delhi water crisis: AAP demands police protection for pipelines; BJP blames Arvind Kejriwal. Dig Deeper

Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting on J&K security, Amarnath Yatra today. Dig Deeper

India News

Delhi: Fire breaks out in Mundka factory, 35 fire engines rushed to douse blaze. Dig Deeper

Manipur HC issues notice to state edu dept on PIL by transgender medical officer. Dig Deeper

INDIA bloc will try to ensure support for TDP if it contests LS speaker's post: Raut. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

At least 9 injured, including two children, in shooting at splash pad in Michigan's Detroit. Dig Deeper

Pak SC moved against dismissal of plea seeking Imran Khan's disqualification for concealing alleged daughter's name. Dig Deeper

Ukraine war may erupt again as G7 backs Zelensky with hardware. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

After Rahul Dravid's term as head coach of the Indian men's cricket team concludes post the 2024 T20 World Cup, where India has progressed unbeaten to the Super Eight stage, Gautam Gambhir is slated to succeed him. Reports indicate Gambhir will officially assume the role by the end of June, signing a contract with the BCCI until the conclusion of the 2027 ODI World Cup. He will have the autonomy to select his support staff. Discussions settled on Gambhir after his successful stint guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to their IPL title. Gambhir's appointment hinges on India's performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup, with potential changes in the coaching staff expected. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Varun Dhawan recently shared the first photo with his newborn daughter on Father's Day. The image, posted on Instagram, showed the baby holding Varun's finger, both their faces obscured. Varun, dressed in a cream ethnic outfit, shared another picture holding his pet dog's paw. He captioned the post with a heartfelt message about being a father to a girl. Celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Zoya Akhtar reacted with love emojis. Varun and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their daughter earlier this month, marking a joyous addition to their family since their intimate wedding in 2021. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Bang Chan of Stray Kids marked his debut at Milan Fashion Week on June 15 by attending Fendi's Spring/Summer 2025 show. He appeared in an all-Fendi outfit consisting of a yellow tank top, black tailored pants, and a long trench coat. Chan accessorized with statement pieces like silver neck chains and carried a teddy bear charm bag. His appearance drew attention, with fans eagerly awaiting him outside the venue. At the show, he mingled with celebrities like Nicholas Galitzine and Ren Meguro, both showcasing stylish outfits reflecting Fendi's aesthetic, amidst the backdrop of artistic director Silvia Venturini's nostalgic menswear collection. Dig Deeper

