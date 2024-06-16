Delhi: Fire breaks out in Mundka factory, 35 fire engines rushed to douse blaze

A massive fire broke out in a factory in Delhi's Mundka Industrial Area on Sunday morning. The city's fire department sent 35 fire tenders to douse the blaze. A fire engine of the Delhi Fire Service. (File photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Visuals show firemen trying to control the massive blaze with water cannons.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Efforts are underway to douse the fire. So far, there is no information about any casualty.

More details are awaited.

Delhi and its surrounding areas are witnessing an increased number of fire-related accidents due to intense heat and dry weather.

On Saturday, a fire broke out in Ghaziabad's Tronica City industrial area. The fire had engulfed a packaging factory in the city, adjacent to the national capital.

Around 24 fire tenders brought the blaze under control.

Also read: Delhi: Five shops gutted in massive fire at Vasant Vihar market

"At the time of the fire, three employees were present in the factory, who were evacuated safely," Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar told ANI.

He told the media that the fire had spread on the upper floors of the Tronica factory.

"The fire, due to winds, had also spread to the nearby factories, after which fire vehicles were called from nearby districts. Water tankers were also taken from the municipal corporation to douse the fire," he said on Saturday.

On Saturday, a fire broke out in a garment factory in Noida. The incident took place in B-Block of Sector 67.

The fire was doused after an eight-hour-long operation.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar said no one was injured in the incident.

"We immediately sent eight vehicles to the spot but found that it was a major fire, which had spread from the garment factory to the adjoining pharmaceutical factory. This pharma factory was shut for the past two years but the items which were stored inside caught fire and intensified the blaze," Kumar said.

"We had to deploy 28 vehicles and by 8.30 pm we were able to completely extinguish the fire. Fortunately, there was no injury to any person and no loss of life in the incident," the CFO said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

This is a developing story.