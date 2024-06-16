Amit Shah to chair high-level meeting on J&K security, Amarnath Yatra today

Union home minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting on Sunday to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. Union home minister Amit Shah (File Photo)

On Friday, Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with senior Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officers in the national capital to discuss the situation in J&K. He then scheduled another detailed meeting for June 16 to continue addressing the issue.

The meeting was organised in the wake of recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, which have sparked worries about the union territory's law and order situation.

During the meeting, the home minister also instructed for another detailed meeting on June 16 at North Block. According to Home Ministry officials quoted by ANI, the meeting will include the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, National Security Advisor, Union Home Secretary, and senior officers from the Army, police, Jammu and Kashmir administration and the MHA.

As reported by ANI, officials briefed Amit Shah about the current security conditions and readiness to respond to terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Since June 9, there have been terrorist attacks in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda, resulting in the deaths of nine pilgrims, one CRPF jawan, and injuries to a civilian and at least seven security personnel. Increased security measures are focused on protecting the people of J&K, including pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra, and keeping peace and order in the state.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed a top-level meeting to discuss the security situation in the region after the spate of terrorist incidents. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Modi received a detailed update on the current efforts to fight terrorism in the area. He was informed about the plans and actions being taken to address terrorist threats and safeguard the region's security. PM Modi also talked with home minister Amit Shah about deploying security forces and continuing counter-terrorism actions. He also spoke with J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to assess the situation and received updates on the measures taken by the local government.