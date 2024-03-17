 Afternoon briefing: WhatsApp message from Modi govt sparks row; Kejriwal gets ED summons in fresh case; all latest news | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Afternoon briefing: WhatsApp message from Modi govt sparks row; Kejriwal gets ED summons in fresh case; all latest news

ByHT News Desk
Mar 17, 2024 01:04 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

A WhatsApp message from ‘Viksit Bharat Sampark’ seeking feedback and suggestions from the citizens along with a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked a controversy, with opposition leaders alleging misuse of government database and the messaging app for political propaganda. In a series of posts on X, the state unit of Congress in Kerala tagged WhatsApp's parent company Meta and pointed to the automated message from a verified business account named Viksit Bharat Sampark. Dig Deeper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a second money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The agency has asked Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it at its Delhi office on Monday, March 18, and record his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, news agency PTI reported. This is the second case registered under the anti-money laundering law in which the ED has summoned Arvind Kejriwal. Dig Deeper

Latest News

Centre seeks more time to frame policy on online sale of medicines, Delhi HC grants 'last opportunity'

Federal authorities investigating Meta for possible role in illicit drug sales on Facebook: Report

India News

World full of examples on fast-tracking of citizenship: Jaishankar on CAA criticism

Five foreign students attacked at Gujarat University, mob vandalises hostel room, vehicles

Global Matters

Canada's Justin Trudeau says he thinks about 'quitting his crazy job, but...'

Face-off: Pro-India group prevents pro-Khalistan elements from disrupting Indian envoy’s event in Canada

Sports Goings

Team India batting maestro Virat Kohli has returned to India after the birth of his child in London. The star batter missed the recently-concluded five-match Test series against England owing to personal reasons. Kohli was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he made his first appearance since the birth of his son Akaay. Kohli is expected to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore training camp soon for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League where his team will clash against Chennai Super Kings in the opener on March 22. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The dog's teeth are one area of maintenance that is frequently disregarded. While most dog owners know to cut their nails to prevent them from clicking on the floor and buff their coats till they sparkle, not everyone gives their dogs' teeth much thought. Brushing is crucial because it removes the plaque that causes foul breath and more significant issues like gum disease and tooth damage. The American Veterinary Medical Association states that as early as age three, 80% of dogs exhibit symptoms of canine periodontal disease. More than just sweeter-smelling kisses—your dog may live a longer, happier life if you practice basic dental hygiene at home. Dig Deeper

