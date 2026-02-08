Age 15, a neo-Nazi, drew swastika with blood: Info so far on boy who stabbed 4 Indians in Russia

The 15-year-old boy who injured at least six people, including four Indians, in Russia is affiliated to a neo-Nazi group, and shouted pro-Holocaust slogans during the frenzy of the attack, said multiple reports that pieced together evidence and information by Sunday. The attacker also stabbed two cops, and himself, officials said about the incident at the State Medical University in Ufa in the Bashkortostan Republic, Russian Federation. (Representative image)

The teenager armed with a knife entered a dormitory of the State Medical University in Ufa in the Bashkortostan Republic, where he attacked the students and stabbed several of them, the Russian interior ministry said.

He then stabbed two cops too, and himself, officials said.

"The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself," ministry spokesperson Maj General Irina Volk was quoted as saying by news portal RTVI.com.

What Indian embassy said Calling it an "unfortunate incident", the Indian embassy in Moscow said, “Several persons including four Indian students have been injured.” The embassy said officials from the consulate in Kazan were since en route to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students. More details on the students was not immediately shared.

In a press release, the Russian federal health ministry said four people injured in the attack are receiving medical care. One is in serious condition, while three others are in moderate condition, it added.

The attacker, not identified by name possibly on account of being a minor, has also been admitted to a local children's hospital in serious condition, the Baza telegram channel said.

Authorities in Ufa, the capital of the Bashkortostan Republic about 1,200 km east of Moscow, have launched a high-level probe into the incident.

‘From a banned outfit’ The Telegram channel claimed that the attacker belonged to a banned neo-Nazi outfit. According to eyewitnesses, "there was blood all around," Ren TV said, showing footage of wounded being taken to hospital by ambulance vans.

"He belonged to the banned NS/WP neoNazi organisation. During the frenzy of attack, he was shouting nationalist slogans about (the) Holocaust," it said and shared the photo of a swastika sign drawn on a wall with the blood of the victims.

German dictator Hitler's Nazi Party used a tilted version of the swastika, an ancient religious symbol, as their mark. The Nazis carried out a racially-motivated genocide of Jews, known universally as the Holocaust, and were eventually defeated in World War 2.

Europe is seeing a rightwing resurgence over the past few years, and Nazi imagery is often used by such groups.