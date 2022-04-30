Ahead of Raj Thackeray visit, an Iftar invite from Aurangabad MP

Ahead of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's visit to Aurangabad on Sunday, Imtiyaz Jaleel, the MP from the constituency, has said he would invite the 53-year-old leader for a Ramadan feast - Iftar. The invite comes amid a controversy over Thackeray's recent remarks on the use of loudspeakers in mosques for azaan (prayers).

"Raj Thackeray is coming here for a rally on May 1. I invite him for Iftar. We'll sit together… it will send a good message to the country… 99 per cent of people are peace-loving, only 1 per cent of people create disturbance," Jaleel, a leader of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I believe that the police is capable of controlling this 1 per cent of people who create disturbance... no matter what party or community they belong to," he added.

"Jo siyasat karne ke liye aaye hain vo siyasat karein or jo ibadat karna chah rahe hain, unhe ibadat karne de (Those who want to indulge in politics, should do that but those who want to offer prayers... they should be allowed to do that)," the Aurangabad MP further said.

Earlier this week, curbs on large gatherings were announced in the area. The authorities cited the need to maintain peace in the wake of Maharashtra Day, Eid and other festivals being celebrated during this period. The development came just days ahead of the MNS chief's ‘Aurangabad Sabha’ rally in the area.

The controversy in the aftermath of Raj Thackeray’s comments on the use of loudspeakers at religious places had also prompted the state government to hold an all-party meeting this week, which was eventually skipped by Raj Thackeray and the BJP.

Earlier this month, the MNS chief had given a deadline to the government. “If the Shiv Sena-led state government did not remove loudspeakers from mosques before May 3, we will play Hanuman Chalisa with speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do."

“I am not against prayers, you can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now... Remove loudspeakers or else we will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa,," he had said.

(With inputs from ANI)

