Interest-free loans for Muslim and Christian women, increased social security pensions and education loan waiver were among the second set of poll promises announced by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Ahead of TN assembly polls, EPS announces 2nd set of promises

The leader of opposition in the state assembly announced an increase of social security pensions from ₹1,200 to ₹2,000, waiver of educational loans for students, three LPG gas cylinders annually to ration card holders. He also offered Jallikattu bull tamers a compensation of ₹10 lakh in the event of death and ₹2 lakh for those injured.He also offered interest-free loans for Muslim and Chirtisan women and those from the minority communities, and a waiver of loans obtained from cooperative banks by persons with disabilities.

“No elderly person in Tamil Nadu should struggle for survival . No widow or differently-abled individual should be forced to live in indignity. Education must empower, not enslave our youth in debt. Our students deserve opportunity, not lifelong financial trouble,” Palaniswami, the chief ministerial candidate of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), said at a press conference on Wednesday.

In the first phase on January 17, he had announced a set of five electoral promises, marking the birth anniversary of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran. It included promises such as increasing the monthly assistance to women from ₹1,000 to ₹ 2,000 and free travel for men in town buses.

“These promises are not election-time theatrics,” the former chief minister said on Wednesday. “When AIADMK governed Tamil Nadu, we delivered stability, welfare and growth together. In 2026, we seek a renewed mandate to restore accountable governance and protect every family in this state.”