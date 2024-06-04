Ahead of verdict, NDA, Congress voice confidence

Despite the unfavourable exit poll predictions, the Congress remains hopeful in defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition in Karnataka when results of the Lok Sabha polls are announced on Tuesday. The LS elections in the state was held in two phases April 26 and May 7. (REUTERS)

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday dismissed the exit poll predictions as being biased in favour of Narendra Modi and the BJP, and exuded confidence that Congress would secure 15-20 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi had previously referred to the exit polls as “Modi media polls”, which forecast a third consecutive term for Modi and a significant majority for the BJP-led NDA. These polls also predicted a strong showing for the BJP-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka, with none giving Congress a double-digit seat count.

He also supported Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s assertion that the INDIA bloc would secure 295 seats nationwide. In the 2019 LS elections, the Congress-JD(S) alliance won just one seat each, while the NDA won 26 seats.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar dismissed the exit polls due to their typically low sample size and inaccurate predictions. “I don’t have faith in exit polls... Congress will win double-digit seats in the state,” he said.

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra welcomed the exit poll projections. “It is confirmed in all exit polls that PM Narendra Modi will lead the country for a third term. The predictions indicate the return of Modi, symbolising the victory of voters who want to ensure the country’s success,” he said. Vijayendra expressed confidence that the actual results on June 4 would surpass the exit poll predictions, attributing the projected victory to voters’ focus on national security and development.

During the election, the BJP and Congress had different approaches to campaigning.

The BJP’s campaign in North Karnataka focused on the murder of Neha Hiremath, a Hindu girl allegedly killed by her Muslim classmate in Hubballi. Several high-profile BJP leaders criticized the Congress, using the case to appeal to the Lingayat vote bank and amplify communal politics in the region.

In contrast, the Congress highlighted the successful implementation of its five guarantees, first promised before the 2023 assembly elections, to counter the BJP’s Hindutva agenda and the “Modi effect”. This narrative has served as a robust response to the BJP’s campaign tactics.

However, the election dynamics shifted when allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. The controversy cast a shadow over the BJP-JD(S) alliance, potentially benefiting the Congress by mitigating voter polarization that might have favoured the BJP following Neha Hiremath’s death. But the controversy broke out after voting in South Karnataka, where the Vokkaliaga voters were higher in numbers, had ended.

Among the 28 constituencies in Karnataka, there were many notable battles. In Bengaluru Rural, the competition between Congress’s DK Suresh and BJP’s CN Manjunath stood out. Suresh, the brother of deputy CM DK Shivakumar, has held this seat since its formation in 2008. Manjunath, son-in-law of JD(S) supremo and former PM HD Deve Gowda, presents a significant challenge. Despite exit polls favoring the BJP, the contest is expected to be close, especially considering Suresh’s substantial victory margin in 2019.

Despite the allegations against Prajwal, Hassan remains a JD(S) stronghold, and he is expected to win. But, Congress candidate Shreyas Patel, who narrowly lost to Prajwal’s father in the 2023 assembly elections, is making this a fiercely contested seat.

