Ahmedabad airport gets bomb threat, thorough sweep conducted

The Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday evening received a bomb threat via email, officials said. However, nothing suspicious was found in the thorough sweep of the premises. Security personnel keep watch at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad (PTI/File)

Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport received the bomb threat via email from an unidentified person, news agency PTI reported.

Local police rushed to the airport after receiving information about the threat email and conducted a thorough sweep of the entire premises. VN Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of Police, 'G' Division, said that the cyber crime branch and other security agencies assisted in the process.

"The threat turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found. The Airport police as well as cyber crime are conducting further investigation," he said.

An airport spokesperson said in a statement that the threat was 'non-specific' and nothing suspicious was found in the search.

"Following the receipt of a threatening email on July 22, 2025, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, activated the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee, and the threat was assessed as non-specific," the spokesperson said.

Central Industrial Security Force's (CISF) bomb detection and disposal squad conducted extensive search of the premises, according to the standard security protocols.

"After a thorough sweep of the premises, no suspicious object or activity was found. Airport operations have continued without disruption. The safety and security of passengers and staff remain our highest priority," the spokesperson added.

In the last six months, the Gujarat High Court, Ahmedabad airport, and over 20 private schools across the state have received such hoax bomb threats.

This is the latest in the series of airports receiving bomb threats across India. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra's Nagpur airport also received a bomb threat, prompting an extensive search of the premises.

A senior airport official said that nothing suspicious was found during the search, news agency PTI reported.

A concerned committee analysed the threat email, while all the necessary checks were carried out by various security agencies, including the police and the bomb detection and disposal said, the official added.

Earlier this month, Patna's Jayaprakahs Narayan International Airport in Bihar had also received a bomb threat via email, which later turned out to be a hoax.

"A bomb threat through email was received at the JPNI airport in Patna a few days ago. The authorities convened a high-level meeting at the airport and further security measures were implemented. The email turned out to be a hoax," City SP Central, Patna, Diksha, had told news agency PTI.

Security was tightened at the Patna airport following the bomb threat.