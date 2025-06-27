Bomb threat at Delhi airport prompts emergency response, turns out to be a hoax

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi received a bomb threat early Thursday morning, which later turned out to be hoax. (File photo) The Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.(Reuters)

The threat was received on a paper that a crew member discovered on a flight at 4:42 am.

A search operation was subsequently conducted and the Delhi Fire Service declared it a hoax.

The threat was received at Terminal 3 of the airport, from where many international flights operate. It had prompted a swift emergency response.

Further investigation into determining the source of the threat is underway.

Over a week before this, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight that took off from Kochi made an emergency landing in Nagpur after a bomb threat. The flight had arrived from Muscat and departed for Delhi at 9.31 am carrying 157 passengers and six crew members.

A similar bomb threat was received at the Delhi airport in February last year, which also turned out to be a hoax following inspections. Back then, the threat was for a Kolkata-bound flight for Delhi before it took off.

In October last year, over 250 flights were affected across India due to hoax bomb threats.

(With ANI inputs)