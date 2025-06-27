Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi
Bomb threat at Delhi airport prompts emergency response, turns out to be a hoax

ByHT News Desk
Jun 27, 2025 01:45 PM IST

The threat was received on a paper that a crew member discovered on a flight at 4:42 am. Upon inspection, it turned out to be a hoax.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi received a bomb threat early Thursday morning, which later turned out to be hoax.

(File photo) The Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.(Reuters)
(File photo) The Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.(Reuters)

The threat was received on a paper that a crew member discovered on a flight at 4:42 am.

A search operation was subsequently conducted and the Delhi Fire Service declared it a hoax.

The threat was received at Terminal 3 of the airport, from where many international flights operate. It had prompted a swift emergency response.

Further investigation into determining the source of the threat is underway.

Over a week before this, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight that took off from Kochi made an emergency landing in Nagpur after a bomb threat. The flight had arrived from Muscat and departed for Delhi at 9.31 am carrying 157 passengers and six crew members.

A similar bomb threat was received at the Delhi airport in February last year, which also turned out to be a hoax following inspections. Back then, the threat was for a Kolkata-bound flight for Delhi before it took off.

In October last year, over 250 flights were affected across India due to hoax bomb threats.

(With ANI inputs)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
