Ahmedabad braces for IPL 2025 final showdown: Traffic restrictions in place | Details

Traffic restrictions have been imposed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad as the IPL 2025 final match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, June 3. Ahmedabad traffic officials are expected to enforce stringent restrictions based on past match-day protocols.(PTI)

Thousands of cricket fans are expected to descend on Motera for the IPL Final match, scheduled to begin from 7:30 pm on Tuesday, prompting a surge in traffic around the venue.

Ahmedabad traffic officials are expected to enforce stringent restrictions based on past match-day protocols. However, an official traffic advisory is reportedly still awaited.

Traffic restrictions

Restricted roadways: Vehicular access will be restricted on the stretch from Janpath T to Avadh Rotary during match hours, TOI reported.

Only vehicles bearing authorised passes will be allowed entry into the restricted zones surrounding the stadium.

Heavy vehicles will be barred from entering the area near the stadium from the Janpath side.

IPL Final 2025: Route diversion in Ahmedabad

Vehicles travelling from Janpath to S.P. Ring Road will be diverted via Tapovan Circle and Sargasan Circle.

Vehicles heading from Sargasan Circle to Tapovan will be rerouted through SP Ring Road and Janpath.

In addition, heavy vehicles will be barred from entering the area from the Janpath side to ease congestion.

Security tightened in Ahmedabad

A strong security presence will be deployed, with traffic police and enforcement personnel stationed at strategic points. The enforcement will be conducted under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, along with the Indian Justice Code and the Gujarat Police Act.

Officials have warned that violations of traffic orders could result in legal action, and have urged the public to strictly comply with directives.

IPL Final match 2025: RCB vs PBKS

RCB and PBKS will lock horns in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday and will seek to end their title drought in the competition.

RCB have qualified for the Indian Premier League final thrice in the past, losing all three times ( 2009, 2011 and 2016). PBKS, on the other hand, qualified for the final once in 2014 when they were known as Kings XI Punjab and lost the match to Kolkata Knight Riders.